The San Diego Padres may have found a new arm for their bullpen, but the move has only intensified the pressure on the front office to retain a fan favorite. After Adrian Morejon turned down the Padres’ one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to pursue a multi-year deal, San Diego fans were left hoping the franchise could still bring him back through free agency. That hope now faces a fresh test, as the Padres’ latest signing of a World Series champion raises questions about whether the team is preparing to move on.

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Morejon’s sub-3.00 ERA since 2024 has made him a target for big-market contenders; the Yankees and Blue Jays are both circling. And while the Padres may have added another experienced reliever in a former Milwaukee Brewers arm, the move has done little to calm the fanbase. Instead, it has made the demand for Morejon’s return louder.

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“Left-handed reliever JoJo Romero and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a free agent contract, a source tells ESPN,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared via X.

Since Morejon entered free agency, big-market teams like the Yankees have been eyeing him as a closer. No wonder his multi-year contract is projected to land between $70 million and $100 million (around $16M–$20M+ per year). By contrast, San Diego locked up Romero for three years and $21 million ($7 million per year). That saves the Padres roughly $10M–$13M annually in payroll compared to what it would take to retain Morejon.

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That payroll math explains why the Padres prioritized starting pitchers over Morejon. Randy Vásquez was their only locked-in starter, and they needed depth. With massive long-term deals for Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Fernando Tatis Jr. already eating up over $81 million of their payroll, San Diego had roughly $31 million in luxury tax space left to fill out their roster. Spending half of that space on a single reliever wasn’t feasible.

Yet signing Romero gives the Padres a proven, battle-tested lefty. Over the past three seasons (2024–2026), Romero has posted a 2.91 ERA, ranking 15th among all qualified MLB left-handed relievers. He was a key piece of the Brewers’ 2026 World Series championship bullpen, allowing just one run with 11 strikeouts over eight playoff innings (1.13 ERA).

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Still, the Padres fans are demanding Morejon’s return, and they are making sure that their voice is heard.

The Padres fans are unwilling to let go of Morejon

“Yeah, we ain’t keeping Morejon,” one fan said. “Oh no. Bye Morejon,” another added. It is certainly difficult for the Padres fans to not recall the elite stats of Morejon in his relief duty. Across his career with San Diego, Morejon recorded 65 holds and 8 saves against just 11 blown saves. Nearly all of that high-leverage production came between 2024 and 2026, when he amassed 60 holds and 8 saves over 211 appearances.

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“Does that mean that they’ve given up on re-signing Morejon?” A user is still hopeful. “Yeah, Morejon is out; that’s his replacement,” another answered. In the 2026 postseason, Morejon logged 4.0 innings across two appearances with a 2.25 ERA, zero walks, and a 1.00 WHIP. After tossing two scoreless frames against Chicago in the Wild Card round, he took a tough-luck loss against Milwaukee in the NLDS after surrendering a solo home run.

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So, despite Romero allowing just one run with 11 strikeouts over eight playoff innings in 2026, Padres fans are still in awe of Morejon. “Morejon either yanks or Jays,” one fan predicted the next destination for Morejon. The Padres can still pull off a miracle, picking their fan favorite from free agency. Wild dreams, but still possible.