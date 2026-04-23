Calls Mount for Alex Cora’s Exit as Red Sox Falter Against Rival Yankees

The Red Sox have thrown the series away against their fiercest rivals. And the fans have started to believe that it’s not inconsistency anymore. It has grown into a pattern. And they aren’t ready to accept anything less than the manager’s ousting.

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“We gotta be better. Everybody here believes that we have a good team,” said Alex Cora. “Good teams have to find a way to score runs against good pitching.”

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He tried to put some positive words after the 4-1 loss against the Yankees on April 22. The Red Sox had already suffered a 4-0 shutout loss the day before, meaning they lost the series before the third game was even played. With little to no evidence of improvement, fans are calling for Cora’s exit.



So far, Boston has won only one series and sits comfortably at the bottom of the AL East. Fans visiting Fenway Park genuinely hoped for a change of scenery on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the offensive stagnation continued as they recorded just five hits from 32 at-bats.

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“We still have to be better, second and third, no outs, we gotta score. We gotta find a way to put the ball in play and score,” Cora tried to point out a few opportunities in the game.

He was referring to the bottom of the second when Andruw Monasterio was on third base and Jarren Duran was on second. The Red Sox had a good chance to score, but the Yankees’ Max Fried delivered three strikeouts to hold them scoreless. Boston’s only run came when Jarren Duran hit an RBI single.

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The pitching wasn’t promising either. Ranger Suarez gave away four runs through just 5 hits in 4.2 innings. The three-run homer off Amed Rosario in the first inning did the most damage.

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Technically, the Red Sox roster isn’t bad. But they failed to click almost the entire season. Manager Alex Cora has tried to reinforce faith in the team multiple times, but their .226 batting average (26th in MLB) isn’t offering much hope. The team sits at 20th with a 4.39 ERA, allowing 193 hits and 30 HRs in just 24 games.

Cora’s attempt to stand by his team is appreciated, but he is losing credibility externally with a month-long poor performance.

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Words without results fueled fan frustration against Alex Cora

“Nobody believes the Sox are a good team, AC lol not a single person,” wrote a fan.

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Calling the Red Sox a good team when they have a 9-15 record in 2026 is a bit of an overstatement for the fans. They have a -20 run differential and hold the 25th spot in the league.

“They can’t score runs against s–k pitching. What was the ERA of the first Yankee starter they faced?? Wasn’t it over 7?” read one comment.

Luis Gil started Tuesday’s game for the Yankees, carrying a 7.00 ERA. He had struggled in his previous two outings with New York. However, against Boston, he allowed only two hits in 6.1 innings, restricting the Red Sox lineup from scoring.

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One user stated, “Good coaches take some kind of action to get the team better, they don’t just click their heels and repeat ‘we have to get better’ over and over.”

This is a common frustration among so many Boston fans. There have been several reshufflings in the roster, but with hardly any significant results. And people are beyond irritated with Cora coming up with similar choice of words after every loss.

“Not too many fans think this is a good team. Everybody there thinks you have a good team. Who’s that, Breslow? He be wrong. Cora doesn’t sound like he believes it. Breslow, you stiff,” commented a fan.

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Some people failed to detect any sense of urgency from Alex Cora’s postgame interview. They are openly accusing him of not believing his words.

The Red Sox’s Chief Baseball Officer, Craig Breslow, is facing the same ire for overall offensive inconsistency, poor roster construction, and failure to retain cornerstone players like Alex Bregman. The 32-year-old left a void in both offensive strength and leadership needs that is too big to fill for youngster Roman Anthony.

“Cora and Fatse are useless and should have been fired 3 years ago!” one diehard couldn’t keep his frustration inside.

Alex Cora has been with the team since 2018 and has reached the playoffs only three seasons. The Red Sox haven’t had much success beyond 2021. Although they qualified for the postseason in 2025, their journey ended in the Wild Card Series through a 2-1 defeat against the Yankees.

Boston’s hitting coach, Peter Fatse, has been criticized by the fans for the team’s high strikeout rates. Although he recently adopted a “swing less” hitting strategy, it hasn’t shown any real improvement in results. And people have lost faith in both of them.

The current situation has resulted in growing frustration among the fans. True, it is still early, but the team hasn’t really provided any real promise for improvement in the coming days. And Boston is urging for strict action against the manager who failed to show results.