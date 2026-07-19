Calls Mount to Fire Craig Stammen as Padres Face Crushing Defeat vs Royals

The San Diego Padres entered 2026 with consecutive 90-win regular seasons. Fans expected another postseason push this year, but they ended the first half with a .500 record. And instead of building momentum after the All-Star break, the Padres have suffered two back-to-back losses to the Kansas City Royals. And the fans’ patience with the rookie manager, Craig Stammen, has already started to wear thin.

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The Padres started the second half in Kansas City with a 7-6 loss. While that was a narrow defeat, the second game ended with a 6-1 victory in favor of the Royals.

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And that was enough for the Padres fans to lose their cool. They flooded the Padres’ official post of the scoreline, calling for the ousting of Stammen.

Much of the frustration actually started from the extra-innings loss in the first game. They were 2-2 in the 8th when they intentionally allowed Salvador Perez to walk, and they committed an error. The Royals almost made it 4-2, but luckily, they were limited to just 3 runs.

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Mason Miller has an incredible 0.89 ERA, recording 25 saves this season. But as soon as he allowed a single, a double, and a walk, Stammen pulled him. And he just threw 16 pitches in that game. And his decision to use Kyle Hart in the 10th drew harsh criticism as he allowed 4 runs that cost them the game.

The second game was obviously worse as the Padres lineup could hardly build momentum while the bottom scrapers from the AL Central fired 6 runs against them. San Diego recorded just 5 hits and 1 ER against a team with a .263 opposition batting average (28th in the league).

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These recent setbacks only added to the frustration. And it’s not just the fans. Former Padres pitcher and 3x All-Star, Heath Bell, called Craig Stammen a “failed project”. Insider Bob Nightengale recently mentioned that Stammen might be on the hot seat very soon if the struggles continue. And given the $213 million payroll, Padres fans expect better from the team. And the recent results have pushed them to unload their wrath.

San Diego loyalists lose patience after latest setback

The Padres have a 4.26 ERA, putting them 17th in MLB. But their .226 batting average is at the bottom of the 30-team list. And they haven’t appeared like a franchise that is eyeing a deep October run. That’s why one fan mocked them, saying, “Best part is? Again there will be no accountability.”

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And another fan echoed the same frustration, asking, “Does this team even care anymore?”

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And it’s not just about how the team has performed. The biggest thing that bothers most of the diehards is the manager’s response to the poor outings.

“Hey at least the manager will smile during the presser. At least we have that instead of wins! #FireStammen I will be chanting at the next homestand!!!” a fan couldn’t contain his disappointment. “Let me know if your joining the movement.”

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And they are almost equally frustrated with the front office. San Diego brought in former relief pitcher Craig Stammen last November to lead the team. But he didn’t have any prior experience in managing MLB clubs.

“No more Rookie coaches! Get the right veteran coach! Now is not the time to go bargain basement coaching shopping with all these veteran players! Clock is ticking! Get your shit together!” read another comment.

And they are asking for a roster shakeup as well. They want the front office to take some immediate actions to bring some constructive changes. And they are ready to part ways with a few veterans as well.

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Notably, 39-year-old Yu Darvish has a 5.38 ERA, while 33-year-old Xander Bogaerts is batting at .222 this season. Most importantly, Manny Machado, the 34-year-old star, is struggling with a .199 AVG and .698 OPS. That’s why the frustration is growing beyond Stammen.

“Losing a series to the Royals, and making their less than mediocre pitchers look like Cy Young Candidates. For the love of God, fire somebody!!!” wrote another fan.

If the San Diego Padres don’t make any improvement soon, every decision by the manager will undergo more intense scrutiny. And if the poor performance persists, the calls echoing on social media will only grow louder.