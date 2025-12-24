Calls Mount to Fire David Stearns as Marlins Outbid Mets for 32-Year-Old Trade Target

For the New York Mets, this off-season has been the same story: disappointment! One by one, the fanbase has watched the team lose key players, and this fresh news stings even more–Pete Fairbanks is headed to the Miami Marlins.

Yes, the same player who was on the New York Mets’ radar for a hot minute is now gone to Miami. According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, the Marlins agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal with Fairbanks.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan also added that the contract includes a $1 million signing bonus, another $1 million in incentives, and even a $500,000 bonus if he’s traded. Right now, the deal is pending a physical, but most probably, Fairbanks will be Miami’s closer.

The 32-year-old is coming off a strong 2025 season with the Tampa Bay Rays. He posted a 2.83 ERA over 60 1/3 innings. The Tampa Bay Rays had declined their $11 million club options for 2026, paying a $1 million buyout, and this made the Miami trade happen. For the Mets fanbase, whose last season ended brutally and so is the off-season, this stings badly. And fans are making their displeasure known!

New York Mets mad at David Stearns

A user in X simply laughed, “LMFAOOOOOOO METSSSSSS.” And it’s absolutely strange how far the Mets have come, and in the wrong way. Last year, they were the ones who snatched Juan Soto right from the New York Yankees, someone who is known as their elder brother. They outbid them, and everyone thought they were onto big things with a star player. But alas, they ended the season sadly and didn’t make it to the playoffs. And this off-season clearly is going no better.

“Another reliever we missed out on; we only go after Yankees leftovers,” mentioned a frustrated user. And well, to be honest, he is not wrong; it almost seems like the Mets are only going for players that the New York Yankees have discarded. For example, they signed Devin Williams, who joined for a three-year $45 million deal, and Luke Weaver, who joined for a two-year $22 million deal. The competition seems to be with the crosstown rivals, rather than to make the team better.

Just annoyed, one user said, “STEARNS OUTBID BY THE MARLINS LMAOOOO FUCK YOU ARSEHOLE.” And honestly, the frustration is understandable. This time, the Mets lost not one but several key players. They lost Pete Alonso, their franchise cornerstone, to the Baltimore Orioles. They also lost Edwin Diaz – two major blows they got in 48 hours. Fans were already frustrated by this, and now another blow.

Bluntly, one user said, “DAVID STEARNS IS A LOSER.” And well, they lost Alonso and Diaz and also traded Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien. What’s worse is how they lost Polar Bear; they didn’t even end up making an offer to him – he just walked away. And Diaz, well, he didn’t even get back to the Mets to say what offer he got. He simply chose to leave, without any counter. So simply strange is the way the Mets’ off-season has gone.

One person said, “The Mets look like they’re unwilling to spend money this offseason.” And the reality is that maybe Steve Cohen’s money is going elsewhere. Cohen’s $8 billion Metropolitan Park casino project has officially been approved by the New York State Gaming Commission. Built with Hard Rock International next to Citi Field, the plan includes a casino, hotel, green space, playgrounds, and a 5,000-seat music venue. So maybe the spending is going elsewhere.