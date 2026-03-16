Cam Schlittler Forced To Call Security After Bizarre Locker Discovery, Yankees Nation In Splits

It turned into a frightening moment for Cam Schlittler on Sunday, though it had nothing to do with anything happening on the mound. Young Yankees starter reportedly had to call security after discovering an unexpected guest waiting inside his locker before a preseason game against the Detroit Tigers.

Apparently, the Yankees pitcher spotted a massive spider in the clubhouse, forcing security to step in and remove it.

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“Security had to remove a spider from Cam Schlittler’s locker before today’s game,” Talkin’ Yanks shared via X. Just after the security removed the spider, Schlittler took to his socials to make it known.

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“A spider was successfully extracted from my locker today,” Schlittler posted. “Best security team in the league!” Schliitler is evidently relieved, but he offered enough ingredients to the fans to have a field day.

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The exact species of the spider wasn’t identified, but Florida is home to several common varieties. According to the University of Florida, spiders frequently spotted in the region include orb-weavers, wolf spiders, green lynx spiders, and widow spiders. Most of them are harmless to humans, but stumbling upon one unexpectedly in a locker room can easily rattle anybody.

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And as it’s known, the Yankees are currently in Tampa to play spring games against the Tigers. Besides this scare, Schlittler is making it big in the Yankees’ spring training. This year, he has already recorded 10 SOs in the six innings.

This further makes him a top contender in the Yankees’ starting rotation. Adding that with his fastball that averaged around 98 miles per hour last year, Cam Schlittler would be a potent weapon this year for the Yankees.

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However, apart from having some throwing practices in the spring training, Schlittler should be happy that the Yankees are also offering mental-toughness building programs like this in the clubhouse.

For now, the fans are hooked on the eight-legged intruder.

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The Yankees’ own “Spiderman” has left the fans in stitches

As per the Yankees fans, maybe Cam Schlittler is taking no risk regarding injury. “He wasn’t scared; he just didn’t want to risk getting put on the IL over a spider bite. Caution is smart,” one fan said. “From this day forth, he shall be known as Cam ‘Spider-Man’ Schlittler,” another added.

Schlittler has an injury history. Last year, he had bicep discomfort, and this year in the spring, he faced back inflammation and lat issues. So, precaution is always better.

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As per fans, Schittler avoided a probable chance of hitting the Injury List by removing the spider. And guess what? Schlittler is now absolutely eligible to be called “Spiderman” after this incident.

“Something for Red Sox fans to mock him about,” one fan added. “So teams are that afraid to face him they planted a Spider in his locker room,” another user remarked.

Last year, Cam Schlittler created havoc over the Red Sox. In the Wild Card series game 3, he secured a scoreless inning with 12 SOs and no walks.

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That day, the Red Sox had no answer to Schlittler, but fans think now the Red Sox fans got something to laugh at Schlittler. A few other fans are sarcastic enough to think that a few rival teams might have placed the spider in the locker room.

Now, that’s how the fans are having a field day with Cam Schlittler. They’re dishing out some of the most hilarious conspiracy theories.

“They called security for a spider inside a locker. Call 911; security and police presence were there.” One fan wonders why the stadium security was called in and not 911.

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Funny, but if Cam Schlittler has Arachnophobia, then even a small size could have enough psychological impact. And just as the regular season is nearing, the Yankees would be happy to help their elite arms in every way possible.