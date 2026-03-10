“Can F**K Himself” – America Loses Calm After 2024 Golden Glover’s Costly Error vs Mexico at the WBC

It looks like the only team that can beat Team USA in the WBC is Team USA itself. And with the game between Team USA and Team Mexico heading towards a close game, all these might add up to America dropping the game.

In the game against Mexico, Brice Turang made an error that put Mexico’s first runner on base, and since then, Mexico has not looked back. The USA fans are, however, seeing that error and thinking that if that is the point, the game turned towards Mexico.

One fan ranted on X, saying, “F**k do I hate Bryce Turang. F**k that guy.”

In the third inning, Brice Turang’s throwing error on Joey Ortiz allowed Mexico’s first baserunner. Mexico added pressure when Jarren Duran singled on the next pitch, though Aaron Judge threw Ortiz out at third.

Now at 5-3 in the eighth, that early crack feels bigger as Mexico keeps pushing for their 3rd straight WBC win.