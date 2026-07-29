“Can You See?”: Pete Alonso Caught Off-Guard by $5.75M Star During Awkward Pickoff Incident

Currently in the middle of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers, the Baltimore Orioles entered the second game at Comerica Park with confidence. However, all it took was one play to derail their momentum. However, even before the game slipped away, an unusual moment between teammates Dean Kremer and Pete Alonso caught everyone off guard. What happened next left fans wondering, ‘What just happened there?’

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Dean Kremer asked Pete Alonso if he could see after Alonso looked surprised after a pickoff attempt,” read the caption of the post shared by Jomboy Media on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

With one out in the bottom of the first inning and the count at 2-1, Kremer fired to first in an attempt to pick off Kevin McGonigle. The 21-year-old reacted quickly, diving back to the bag before Pete Alonso could field the throw and apply the tag. However, Alonso appeared to be caught off guard by the pickoff attempt. In response, Kremer pointed two fingers toward his own eyes, seemingly asking Alonso, “Can you see?”

“Yeah, yeah,” was the reply from Pete Alonso.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his response, the surprise was evident on Alonso’s face. He wasn’t ready for the throw, and he certainly wasn’t expecting Kremer’s gesture. The commentators, along with some fans, believed Kremer was concerned that the sun was in Alonso’s eyes.

“We don’t have exactly the view that he has. But he clearly did not see that ball on a hand,” was the verdict from the broadcast booth.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some fans interpreted Kremer’s expression as one of disappointment rather than concern. He appeared to be hoping for an early out, but Pete Alonso couldn’t complete the play. That apparent frustration may have been why Alonso seemed taken aback by Kremer’s question.

Unfortunately for the Orioles, that was just a small part of the game. Kremer went on to allow 8 hits and 8 earned runs over 4.0 innings. The pitchers who entered the mound after him weren’t too effective either, and because the offense couldn’t build momentum, they lost 14-0 to the Detroit Tigers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Orioles had an 8-5 win in the series opener, and now the Tigers have leveled it with one of the strongest comebacks of this season. While Baltimore is still 4th in the AL East with a 52-56 record, the scenario is much worse for the starter.

Dean Kremer signed a one-year, $5.75 million contract with the Orioles for 2026, but a severe right quadriceps strain sidelined him early in the season. Since he recovered and rejoined the roster, he has been going through a rough stretch. He allowed 8 hits and 6 runs in his last start against the Boston Red Sox, and today he has a 6.50 ERA with just 38 Ks and a 1-4 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although his brief exchange with Pete Alonso became one of the most replayed moments of the game, the Baltimore Orioles fans are more willing to see better performances on the mound from the right-hander.