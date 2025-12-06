Canada Forgives Freddie Freeman For World Series Heartbreak After Hilarious Self Sabotage For a Priceless Cause

Remember that World Series Game 3 that dragged on until the 18th inning? The one where the Blue Jays lost on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off solo homer and with it, a big chunk of their momentum in the series. So after something like that, you wouldn’t blame Canadian fans for having mixed feelings about Freeman, even with his Canadian roots.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But as people always say, baseball is more than just what happens on the field. Freeman gets that. What happens between the lines stays there. Off the field, he’s the kind of person who reminds everyone why he’s respected across every fanbase. And with his recent actions with the Toronto SickKids patient ambassadors program, he’s even managed to win over some of those die-hard Blue Jays fans who were hurting after that tough loss.

“Young Blue Jays fans harass Freddie Freeman in new commercial for the Sick Kids Foundation in Toronto.” The new commercial posted by @Dodgersnation, starring Freeman, is hilarious and a gentle reminder of what he stands for.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dodgers Nation (@dodgersnation) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Canadian kids calling Freddie Freeman a “hoser” might sound wild, but it was all for a great cause. The whole moment unfolded when Freeman playfully stepped into some good-natured chirping from young Blue Jays fans during Ryan Reynolds’ annual fundraiser for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.

In the video, Freeman steps into the hospital only to be met by kids and families who are still feeling the sting of the Jays’ playoff exit. He looks completely helpless as the kids ambush him with jokes, and the whole thing ends up being both hilarious and genuinely heartwarming.

ADVERTISEMENT

And somehow, that moment helped Canadian fans let go of what felt like a bit of self-sabotage. After all, losing the World Series to the Dodgers, thanks to a walk-off from a Canadian-born hitter, couldn’t have felt worse for Jays supporters. But seeing Freeman take part in this fundraiser for sick kids? That changed everything.

Now, Canadian fans are embracing him again. And honestly, that’s what inspiration looks like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It’s all Freeman again in Canada

Canada loves Freddie Freeman despite his Dodgers connection, and here’s the proof.

“This was hilarious. Props to Freddie for doing this,” one fan said. “As a Canadian, I find this commercial hilarious. Props to Freddie for being a good sport,” added another.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the context, Freddie Freeman is no stranger to the kind of life-changing work children’s hospitals do. Remember, back in 2024, he shared that his son Maximus had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological condition. So Freeman’s connection to children’s health causes is personal, and he’s been deeply involved ever since.

But to help raise awareness and support the hospital’s fundraiser, he didn’t hesitate to poke a little fun at himself. That takes real humility and heart. Freeman did it anyway. And honestly, that’s what true sportsmanship looks like. “Freddie is a great human!! This is PRICELESS,” another one added.

Well, let’s also talk about Freeman’s acting chops. Because the Canadians also love this. “Freddie’s a pretty good actor,” one fan said. “I see acting in his future,” added another. Surely Freeman acted reasonably in the commercial, and that face he faded after getting ridiculed by the kids is straight out of Tinseltown. He also starred in his own documentary, “Driven: The Freddie Freeman Story.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, like the fans, we are also wondering whether Freeman could start his second journey after his MLB departure. However, for now, the Canadian fans are in awe of their own MLB star.