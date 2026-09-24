“Can’t Control What People SAY”: Aaron Judge Breaks Silence After Yankees Manager Casts Doubt on Playoff Comeback

“We’re planning on him not being a part of that,” Aaron Boone said Tuesday, while discussing Aaron Judge’s return for the first postseason game. But the captain doesn’t have the same playbook.

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It took little time for the Yankees captain to push back on his manager’s outlook and keep the door open for an early return.

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“We’ve done a lot of talks, but I can’t control what people say,” Baseball is Dead quoted Judge. “So you’ll have to talk to them about that.”

Judge had barely made it back from a fractured rib before landing on the IL again. He skipped a Minor League rehab assignment, returned on September 8, lasted just seven games, and then went down with a calf strain. Boone’s caution is hardly coming out of nowhere, but Judge still seems determined to push the timeline.

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Judge had been placed on the IL Saturday with a right calf strain, effectively ending his regular-season run. Even after receiving a PPP injection Monday, Boone is still unwilling to bank on his availability for the Wild Card Series.

Judge, though, did not exactly echo that caution. But it is not the first time the two have publicly differed over Judge’s recovery.

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In August 2025, Judge had been limited to DH duties after returning from a right elbow flexor strain when Boone told WFAN, “I don’t think we’re going to see him throwing like he normally does at any point this year, but that’s OK.”

Judge, who said he had already progressed from struggling with a 60-foot toss to throwing from 250 feet, pushed back almost immediately.

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“I don’t know why he said that,” Judge said. “He hasn’t seen me throw for the past two weeks, so I’m pretty confident I’ll get back to [100%].”

Boone later acknowledged that he may have overstated his initial assessment.

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A year later, the same tension has resurfaced, only this time the clock is much less forgiving. The manager is being asked to make ruthless decisions, whichever is in the best interest of the team.

Judge is on the 10-day IL with a right calf strain suffered against the Minnesota Twins, but the Yankees initially declined to reveal the grade or give a return timeline. MLB noted that even a Grade 1 calf strain can require two to three weeks of recovery, which already makes a return for Tuesday’s Wild Card opener a very tight turnaround.

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He also received a PPP injection Monday and has temporarily been shut down from baseball activities while it takes effect. If he does make it back in time, he could be returning without a Minor League rehab assignment. Again.

Even Judge knows the final call is not entirely his.

“I don’t make the roster,” Judge said. “I’ve got no idea.”

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Reportedly, the New York Yankees expect trade-deadline acquisition Heliot Ramos to take a major share of the plate appearances normally filled by Aaron Judge while the captain recovers from a right calf strain. Other options include Luis García Jr., Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice, or the speedy utilityman José Caballero.

Caballero has stolen a team-leading 32 bases in 43 attempts this season. Meanwhile, the manager has hinted at another return in time for the playoffs.

Trent Grisham.

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The urgency is understandable.

While Judge reiterated time and again the same message that he will come back in time, he has already missed more than three months this season. He may not be at his best for obvious reasons.

Then there is October.

Judge owns a career .294 regular-season average, but that number drops to .236 in the postseason, keeping his playoff record under constant scrutiny. After hitting .500 last postseason, another October appearance would give him a chance to build on that momentum.

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Still, fans are not exactly buying the comeback push.

Aaron Judge gets called out by the fans

“What is this drama?” One fan noted.

“What the hell is going on? Did Boone get his oft-injured 6’7 guys confused?” Another added.

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“Aaron Judge directly contradicting his manager, being somewhat snarky about it, returning before he’s ready, and forcing one of many capable replacements out of the lineup? I don’t know if his reputation could survive losing that series…,” one user sounded skeptical.

“Is Aaron Judge going to demand a trade this offseason?” A fan forecasted the worst for the Yankees.

However, not everyone is against Aaron Judge’s rushed return.

“The drama/theatrics surrounding Aaron Judge is going to be unreal if he’s able to pull this off. 3-game series. Red Sox-Yankees. Judge fighting back against his playoff narrative while not 100%. Legacy moments,” one fan added.

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The dedication and push could be felt from Aaron Judge, but a rushed return could lead to a severe re-aggravation of his right calf (soleus) strain, potentially knocking him out for the remainder of the Yankees’ postseason. Even if he returns at less than 100%, his limited mobility and power could hamper an offense already relying heavily on depth pieces like Bellinger or Caballero.

The team would definitely decide, and Judge will also align for the wins.