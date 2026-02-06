Captain Aaron Judge Fires Fierce WBC Warning to Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto & Vladdy Jr After Team USA’s 2023 Heartbreak

Essentials Inside The Story Aaron Judge is ready with his teammates to avenge Team USA's 2023 WBC loss.

Captain America opens up on what he felt during USA's loss.

But Japan and the Dominican Republic are no less the competition.

Top of the 9th in 2023 – “A matchup we all wanted to see.” It was Shohei Ohtani vs Mike Trout. The scoreboard showed 3-2 in favor of Japan. The dugout was visibly anxious, with Atsuki Yuasa jumping up and down. Shotime throws an 87 mph pitch, and Trout struck out swinging. The two-way phenom immediately knew he had made history, as Japan came on the field to celebrate. That sting for Team USA is still fresh, and this time, Aaron Judge is ready to avenge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Captain America made up his mind three years ago. Now, he has revealed it at Talkin’ Yanks.

“We got these two [pointing at Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal]. It’s gonna be a great time. We came in second place last year. We’re gonna change that this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge was there on the sidelines at the last WBC. He recalled watching every at-bat, as the host asked, “How many times were you thinking that’s my at-bat? I want in.”

“It was killing me the whole time watching. I was watching every at-bat, every moment, every game. You kind of picture yourself in those moments and looking forward to those at-bats. Those moments, those games. I want to see what happens,” exclaimed Judge.

In 2023, Aaron re-signed a 9-year, $360-million deal with the New York Yankees, later becoming the 16th captain of the franchise. But back then, his priorities were held with the Yanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It would be an honor to represent my country and play in that. But my main goal is what I can do here in New York,” he had shared with FOX Sports.

The second inning on March 21, 2023, at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, was positive for Team USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Trea Turner’s solo shot got them on the board. But Japan hit back immediately, with Munetaka Murakami’s solo shot, followed by Kazuma Okamoto’s home run in the fourth inning. Kyle Schwarber cut the deficit on top of the eighth. But that was it for Team USA because then, Ohtani happened.

But this year looks different because, apparently, it is the best roster that the United States has ever had for the World Baseball Classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skubal and Skenes are both Cy Young winners, allowing the team with a front-of-the-rotation advantage.

Skenes recorded 216 SOs with a 1.97 ERA, and he throws six to eight distinct pitches, each with its own unique velocity (mph) and spin profile (rpm). 4-seam fastball (98–101+ mph, ~2,500 rpm), splinker (95 mph, ~1,700–1,800 rpm), sweeper (~84–85 mph, ~2,300 rpm), sinker (~96–97 mph, ~2,300–2,400 rpm), slider (~85 mph, ~2,400–2,500 rpm), changeup (~88 mph, ~1,900–2,100 rpm), and curveball (~82-84 mph, ~2,600+ rpm).

As per experts, Skenes is at Point B – joint function, absolute strength, speed-strength, or reactive strength. And Skubal?

ADVERTISEMENT

May 25, 2025. Skubal achieved his first “Maddux” (complete game in less than or within 100 pitches). He struck out 13 Cleveland Guardians batters in just 94 pitches. His 13 strikeouts are the most ever in a Maddux-style game. Last season, his ERA stood at 2.21 with 241 SOs. And the pitching rotation just gets better.

Joe Ryan, Nolan McLean, Logan Webb, and Clayton Kershaw – none of the starters looks like a weak link.

And then, of course, we have back-to-back AL MVP Aaron Judge as the captain of the team. He is leading a lineup of Cal Raleigh, Bryce Harper, Paul Goldschmidt, Alex Bregman, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Schwarber, and more stars alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mike Trout remains out of the team.

Reportedly, this is because of his injury concerns, causing potential insurance difficulties. He also faced reduced offensive production (sub-.800 OPS) and limited defensive play during his 2025 season.

But with a star-studded USA lineup, no wonder the captain seems confident to challenge these favorites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Judge needs the power because Japan and the Dominican Republic have a real shot

2023 was Japan’s third WBC title, led by Shohei Ohtani after winning it back-to-back in 2006 and 2009.

Last year, they went 7-0, with a +38 run differential. Now, even though Shotime won’t pitch this year, their projected roster is quite likely to give a worthwhile competition to Judge and Co.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shohei Ohtani, Seiya Suzuki, Munetaka Murakami, and Kazuma Okamoto are just a few probable batters to throw the opponent off guard. Then, there is the pitching staff.

Led by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the rotation is projected to feature Tomoyuki Sugano, Yusei Kikuchi, and Hiromi Itoh. Just talking about Yamamoto, how can we forget his historic appearance in the 2025 World Series!

He went 3-0 in the series, enjoying a complete game in Game 2, six strong innings in Game 6, and a crucial 2.2-inning relief appearance in Game 7 that helped LA win the back-to-back ring.

Meanwhile, Padres lefty Yuki Matsui may lead the bullpen, with the backups of Kaima Taira (NPB All-Star closer) and the hard-throwing Taisei Ota.

According to the projections, Japan should easily win through Pool C, featuring Australia, South Korea, Czechia, and Chinese Taipei. This may lead them to go against the Dominican Republic or the next team on the list for the QFs.

This leads us to the other favorite – the Dominican Republic, headlined by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Juan Soto.

Soto arguably has the best plate discipline and on-base skills, with a career OBP over .420. His exceptional pitch recognition, high walk rates, immense power to all fields, and the ability to make consistent hard contact can help his team break the 2023 disappointment. Last year, they couldn’t even pass the group stage 2–2 with losses to Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

Soto did something rare last season, seen only once before. Hitting against Zach Agnos of the Colorado Rockies, he “got a split finger low on a 3-2, forcing him to go on one knee to stay with the offering.” Yet, he had enough power to drive the ball to right-center, a 388-foot shot. Atlanta Braves’ star Ronald Acuna Jr. was the only one to do a “knee-drop” homer in 2019. And this is just Soto we talked about.

Vladdy is known for his exceptional raw power, high hard-hit rates, and ability to drive the ball to all fields. His refined, agile footwork at first base, elite scooping skills, and strong arm strength were all evident this World Series.

Remember in Game 7, how he made a diving stop to toss the ball to Max Scherzer at first base to get the first out against the Dodgers in Game 7? In fact, in Game 4, he hit a significant home run off Shohei Ohtani. His game features a simple, effective swing, high-level situational hitting, and consistent, high-impact performance. The power and depth of this team are evident.

Ketel Marte, Fernando Tatis Jr., Julio Rodríguez, Manny Machado, along with depth pieces like Oneil Cruz, Jeremy Peña, and Carlos Santana, can cause damage. And the rotation?

The projections say Cristopher Sánchez, Sandy Alcantara, Brayan Bello, and Luis Severino will be the starters. The bullpen is expected to feature Camilo Doval, Carlos Estévez, Abner Abreu, and Seranthony Domínguez.

Given all these, it’s pretty clear that March 5 – 17 will be nothing but thrilling. While Aaron Judge sounds ready, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, and Vladdy Jr. are all set to light fire, too. But who are your favorites for the WBC 2026?