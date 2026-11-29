Before Paul Skenes became one of baseball’s most recognizable young pitchers, he considered a very different future in uniform. He spent 2 years at the Air Force Academy before choosing baseball. That connection to military service resurfaced on Thanksgiving, when Skenes shared a tribute that drew Olivia Dunne’s playful reaction.

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“Captain America back at it again,” commented Olivia Dunne under Paul Skenes’ post.

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Paul Skenes used Thanksgiving to recognize American troops, sharing a heartfelt tribute alongside the USO. His Instagram post showed photographs from Japan, where he visited military bases with Olivia Dunne.

“I am tremendously thankful for our heroes who protect and defend this nation. It was an honor to visit some of them in Japan last month. Thank you to @theuso for all that you do for these brave men and women. Happy Thanksgiving,” Skenes wrote.

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The photographs came from Skenes’ second USO tour, a three-day visit across Japan’s U.S. military communities. He and Dunne visited Misawa, Yokosuka, and Yokota military bases during their October trip together.

Skenes met airmen, sailors, military families, and children, sharing conversations and meals throughout the visit. He visited schools, met explosive ordnance disposal teams, and joined youth baseball clinics during stops. Playing baseball with children gave military families a chance to meet the Pirates star personally.

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Skenes said connecting with children and families made the Japan visit especially meaningful to him. He said meeting military families and seeing their excitement “really meant a lot to me.”

The USO supports service members and their families worldwide, making visits like Skenes’ a meaningful reminder that troops remain appreciated far from home.

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He thanked the USO for creating chances to meet U.S. military communities stationed in Japan. He listened to service members, learning about their experiences beyond the formal photographs and greetings. His visit also recognized families supporting loved ones while they serve thousands of miles away.

His Thanksgiving tribute echoed an earlier Veterans Day statement, where Skenes called veterans “real heroes” and urged Americans to support them year-round, not just on holidays.

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Skenes continued that support through the USO’s 2026 United We Toast Fourth of July campaign. The campaign encouraged Americans to raise a glass and thank troops deployed far from home. It recognized service members spending the holiday apart from families while continuing military duties overseas. Skenes helped promote the effort, urging Americans to remember deployed personnel during important national celebrations.

That commitment has roots in Skenes’ childhood, shaped partly by relatives who served in uniform. He attended the Air Force Academy for 2 years, hoping to become an F-16 pilot. He later transferred to LSU, then posted 200 strikeouts across 32 Pirates starts in 2026. In his 2026 WBC debut, he struck out 7 over 4 scoreless innings against Mexico.

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“This isn’t serving, but it’s a pretty close second,” Skenes said of representing Team USA.

Moments that show Paul Skenes’ love for U.S. troops

Paul Skenes has supported American troops through ship visits, charitable donations, and personal meetings. His connection began at the Air Force Academy, where he spent 2 collegiate seasons. Since leaving, he has found ways to support service members without wearing a military uniform. His efforts now reach deployed sailors, veterans, service members, and families.

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In October 2025, Skenes and Olivia Dunne joined a two-day USO tour at sea. They visited the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Mahan, meeting 1,300 sailors together. They toured mission areas, met ship leaders, shared meals, signed autographs, and took photographs. On the Ford’s flight deck, Skenes learned aircraft launch signals and Navy firefighting procedures.

The following year, Skenes returned overseas, visiting military communities across 3 installations in Japan. He visited Misawa Air Base, Yokosuka, and Yokota alongside Dunne and USO representatives. At Yokosuka, he held youth baseball clinics, spoke with students, and met explosive-ordnance teams. He also ate at the base galley, sharing moments with service members stationed there.

Skenes has also turned his pitching performances into direct support for veterans and families. He pledged $100 per strikeout to the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2024 and 2025. His 216 strikeouts in 2025 generated $21,600 through that season’s personal donation commitment alone. After surpassing his $100,000 goal, he raised his fundraising target to $150,000 that September.

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Skenes supported the foundation’s Soaring Valor Mail Call program with Pirates volunteers in 2024. They wrote personal notes for World War II veterans visiting the National WWII Museum. He met 97-year-old Don Grumblatt before a 2024 game, signing a baseball for him. In May 2026, a 98-year-old Navy veteran threw Pittsburgh’s first pitch and met Skenes.