A 77-85 club carrying a roughly $95 million payroll has quietly gone shopping for innings. Its rotation lost a veteran in free agency, its internal depth is battered by surgeries, and the clock is ticking toward a lockout. The names on its radar could not look more different from one another.

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In a report for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, beat reporter Derrick Goold revealed that the St. Louis Cardinals have touched base with left-hander Shota Imanaga, right-hander Casey Mize, and right-hander Shane Bieber ahead of the December 1 CBA expiration.

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The report also indicates that no clear frontrunner has emerged, which fits a front office that has not rushed anything. With the lockout days away, the rotation market is moving quickly, so that patience could soon be tested.

That restraint suits a retooling club coming off a fourth-place finish in the NL Central. With right-hander Dustin May leaving for the Chicago White Sox on a three-year deal, president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom appears to prefer bargain innings to a splashy signing.

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Of the three arms, Imanaga carries the most rivalry flavor after three seasons with the Chicago Cubs. He played the 2026 season on a $22.025 million qualifying offer and posted a 3.77 ERA with 174 strikeouts against 37 walks over 174.1 innings.

Home runs are the catch since Imanaga has allowed 93 over three seasons, the most in the majors. Busch Stadium has suppressed homers more than any park in that span, so a two-year deal projected between $34 million and $40 million could still make sense.

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Mize offers a different puzzle. The former first overall pick earned $6.15 million in 2026 and carried a 2.70 ERA in 16 starts for the Detroit Tigers, then collapsed to a 7.46 ERA after the August 3 trade to the San Diego Padres.

An ankle sprain ended his September, leaving a 4.32 ERA across 131.1 innings. Since he turns 30 in May, a one-year deal or a two-year pact with an opt-out suits him best, and the midseason trade means no qualifying offer attaches.

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Bieber is the highest-variance piece of the group. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner exercised a $16 million player option to stay with the Toronto Blue Jays, then made only 11 starts, yet he allowed just four hits and one run over seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 20, walking none.

Shoulder inflammation sent him to the injured list right after that outing, so a straight one-year contract is likely, with a projection near $13 million to $15 million. The Cardinals have traveled this road before, since a $12.5 million reclamation deal with May delivered value last offseason.

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That blueprint also fits a club already trimming salaries. Bloom moved third baseman Nolan Arenado, right-hander Sonny Gray, catcher Willson Contreras and infielder Brendan Donovan while retaining about $50-60 million, so short and cheap commitments make sense.

The internal depth explains the urgency too. Right-hander Hunter Dobbins is out for 2027 after Tommy John surgery, while left-hander Cooper Hjerpe and right-hander Richard Fitts are both working back from major operations.

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The 2026 season already showed how fragile that group is. The Cardinals banked on rehabbing arms, yet Fitts needed season-ending lat surgery in April before his team debut, and Hjerpe managed only 12.1 relief innings. Dobbins, who returned from a 2025 ACL tear and posted a 3.67 ERA over 54 innings, blew out his elbow in late August and had a second Tommy John surgery in September.

Given that track record, a veteran starter would also shield prospects Liam Doyle and Jurrangelo Cijntje from a rushed debut. If the club sags, that same arm becomes a July trade chip.

The bullpen search matters as well. Left-hander A.J. Minter, who posted a 2.56 ERA over 45.2 innings between the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins, draws some interest after left-hander JoJo Romero signed a three-year, $21 million deal with San Diego.

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Romero’s price shows why the Cardinals stayed away, since they favor one-year deals or cheap two-year structures. With the lockout looming and no draft pick compensation tied to any of the three starters, any signing will likely land in the value tier rather than as a headline grab.