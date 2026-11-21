For a prospect once viewed as the future of the St. Louis Cardinals, Nolan Gorman’s fall from grace has been difficult to ignore. From being ranked among baseball’s top prospects to delivering a 27-homer breakout in 2023, Gorman appeared to have the power to become a cornerstone of the Cardinals’ lineup. However, the promise gradually faded, and his struggles reached a new low in 2026.

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With his production falling off a cliff, St. Louis finally made the difficult call. They non-tendered the former top prospect, bringing his disappointing chapter with the franchise to an end.

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“The STLCards have non-tendered Nolan Gorman, making him a free agent. Gorman, 26, was the club’s first-round pick in 2018 and its top prospect when he reached the majors in 2022. He hit 27 homers with an .805 OPS in 2023. But his OPS fell to .671 in 2024 and .666 in 2025,” STL Sports Central quoted Joel Sherman.

After a promising 2023 breakout in which he hit 27 home runs with an .805 OPS, Gorman’s production steadily dropped over the next three seasons. Persistent swing-and-miss problems plagued his tenure in St. Louis. Across 1,883 career plate appearances, Gorman carried a 33.8% strikeout rate. A mid-season demotion to Triple-A Memphis in June 2026 failed to spark a turnaround, as he hit just .182 in 46 minor league games.

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The Cardinals’ lineup combinations were to blame for Gorman’s slump. Originally drafted as a third baseman, he was forced to learn second base because of Nolan Arenado’s presence. Yet he struggled defensively (-18 Outs Above Average). When Arenado departed ahead of 2026, and rookie JJ Wetherholt claimed second base, Gorman moved back to third. While his third-base defense was solid, his offensive slump cost him everyday at-bats against left-handed pitching and eventually his roster spot.

Gorman was projected to earn roughly $3.4 million through salary arbitration for his final year of team control in 2028. Rookie JJ Wetherholt is taking over second base. Younger internal options like Thomas Saggese, Blaze Jordan, and top prospect Jesús Báez are available at third base. So, St. Louis opted not to pay the escalating salary or find a trade partner.

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Well, Gorman could still be a change-of-scenery reclamation project, as he is still only 26. He possesses legitimate left-handed raw power along with improved defensive metrics at third base. Suitors looking for a low-cost corner infielder, platoon bat, or designated hitter have already been floated as potential landing spots.

Losing Gorman leaves a short-term question mark at third base, though St. Louis has younger, cheaper internal replacements ready in Blaze Jordan, Thomas Saggese, and top prospect Jesús Báez.

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Yet Gorman’s exit means the Cardinals need to be more desperate in arming up their offense in the offseason.

The Cardinals’ offensive need is yet to be fulfilled

St. Louis ranked in the bottom six of MLB in third-base production in 2026 (posting a collective .215/.278/.352 slash line), and non-tendering Gorman leaves the position wide open.

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Internally, the Cardinals have Blaze Jordan, Thomas Saggese, and César Prieto, with top infield prospect Jesús Báez pushing for a debut after hitting 39 home runs in the minors in 2026. Outside the organization, St. Louis may target a veteran right-handed or switch-hitting stopgap on a one-year deal or explore buy-low trade candidates like Twins third baseman Royce Lewis.

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Also, letting Gorman go strips the infield of left-handed power. The team is left with second baseman JJ Wetherholt and first baseman Alec Burleson as the primary left-handed bats. Jordan Walker (29 HR, .793 OPS in 2026) and rookie Joshua Báez have locked down the corner outfield spots. Still, center field remains an offensive weak spot.

Nathan Church struggled at the plate in his first MLB action, and Victor Scott II remains a defense-first speed option. So, after clearing up their roster space, the Cardinals would opt for a shopping spree hereon.