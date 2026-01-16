Cardinals Linked With $15M Golden Glover After Nolan Arenado’s Exit as Brendan Donovan Trade Under Doubt

“Is there value in holding Brendan Donovan? Yes!” Former Cardinals pitcher Kyle Gibson believes the team shouldn’t be so quick to consider trading him.

However, the Cardinals are in a rebuilding phase, and they’re overloaded with left-handed bats. So, trading Donovan could ease that logjam and open up opportunities for younger players, such as top prospect JJ Wetherholt. Depending on the destination, the Cardinals could also get a strong return for him.

But after dealing Nolan Arenado to the Diamondbacks, the Cardinals are suddenly short on veteran leadership. That’s where Gibson’s point really hits home. While keeping Donovan could provide a steady, experienced presence in the clubhouse during a transitional period, Gibson has a perfect match to go alongside him.

“Isiah Kiner-Falefa really makes sense for the St. Louis Cardinals,” Gibson shared via Cardinal Territory.

Even though the Cardinals have long been rumored to be open to trading Brendan Donovan, he’s grown into a real veteran leader in the clubhouse. So, despite the team being in rebuild mode, it makes sense to keep that steady voice around to help guide the younger players. Because of that, a Donovan trade may be on the back burner for now. At least until a major return blows away the Cardinals.

And that’s also where Isiah Kiner-Falefa comes into the picture as a way to maintain veteran presence. Notably, after ending his 2-year, $15 million contract with the Blue Jays, IKF is now in free agency.

According to Gibson, IKF feels like a natural fit for St. Louis, especially because of what he brings defensively. He’s a proven, elite defender who won an American League Gold Glove at third base in 2020, and his metrics back it up year after year. Moreover, he makes the routine plays look effortless, which fits perfectly with the Cardinals’ long-standing emphasis on strong defense.

Beyond the glove, IKF brings energy, a positive attitude, and a team-first mindset. For the unversed, the Cardinals have always valued high-character players, and his willingness to do whatever is asked, whether that’s pinch-running or taking reps in the outfield, only adds to his appeal. The big question now is whether the Cardinals see him as part of their rebuild. That’s something we’ll have to wait and see.

The Cardinals’ shopping spree perfectly aligns with their rebuild phase

If you remember, the Cardinals took a clear step toward a rebuild by trading Sonny Gray to the Red Sox for a strong package of prospects. Then they shifted Willson Contreras to Boston as well, bringing back even more young talent. Both moves made it pretty clear which direction the organization wants to go.

And still, they didn’t stop there.

Thursday was another busy day on the international front. The Cardinals added a wave of young talent, signing five outfielders, four pitchers, two infielders, and a catcher.

Moreover, the Cardinals also signed top shortstop prospect Carlos Carrion for $1.1 million in international free agency, calling him one of the best athletes in the entire class. At just 17 years old, Carrion is viewed as a high-upside player with elite athleticism. He has smooth hands in the infield. And when you pair that with his natural athletic ability, there’s confidence he can stay at shortstop long term.

So, with that kind of influx of prospects, there’s real reason for optimism in St. Louis, and the hope that the rebuild might start paying off sooner than many expected.