Cardinals President Gears Up for Diamondbacks Battle as $6.2M Ex-Phillies Star Emerges as Key Target

Cardinals president Chaim Bloom has already started shaking things up, dealing Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras as part of the team’s rebuild. Now, based on the comments he just made, it sounds like his next priority could be adding a right-handed power bat. But the big question is where that bat comes from. Will it be a proven veteran or a young prospect with star potential?

With free agency already well underway, the pool of available hitters is pretty thin. Still, Bloom hinted that the Cardinals could look toward a veteran outfielder, a move that might put them in direct competition with the Diamondbacks for the same target.

“Chaim Bloom was asked by a member of the audience if the STLCards have interest in Harrison Bader. The rest of the audience cheered at the question. Bloom said the team has an opening for a right-handed hitter, and didn’t shut down the possibility.” ESPN Sportscaster Brandon Kiley quoted the Cardinals president.

Well, Bader is back on the free-agent market after wrapping up his one-year, $6.2 million deal in 2025, which he split between the Twins and the Phillies.

He opened the season in Minnesota, appearing in 96 games and putting together a solid line with 12 HRs and 38 RBIs. Then came a midseason trade to Philadelphia, where he arguably looked even better. In 50 games with the Phillies, Bader added 5 HRs and 16 RBIs. And that’s not all!

Offensively, Bader’s right-handed bat is appealing, but it’s really his defense that separates him.

In 2025, he posted elite numbers in the field, including a +13 DRS according to Baseball-Reference and a +7 OAA according to Statcast. With that kind of two-way impact, it’s easy to see why the Cardinals would have interest, especially with Bader projected to command a deal in the $24 million range. But he comes with a challenge!

That said, St. Louis may not be alone. The Diamondbacks could also be in the mix.

Reportedly, the outfield remains one of Arizona’s biggest needs, and Bader is a realistic target. After all, both Alek Thomas and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. struggled to provide much value in 2025, so a player like Bader could step in and stabilize things.

So if you thought Bader might fly under the radar this offseason, it may be time to think again. But yes, even if the Cardinals land him, he likely wouldn’t solve all of their roster holes on his own.

The Cardinals’ need goes beyond their outfield

Let’s be honest, the Cardinals’ pitching depth in the minors is as strong as it’s ever been. Because of that, rolling out young arms in the major league rotation shouldn’t be much of an issue. And to his credit, Chaim Bloom has already leaned into that approach.

The Cardinals’ projected 2026 rotation is made up almost entirely of young, largely unproven pitchers like Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy, and Andre Pallante. Guess what?

That’s a rotation with an average age of just under 26 years old.

That youth movement, though, comes with a downside. Trading Sonny Gray to the Red Sox left a clear leadership gap in the rotation. There’s no longer a true veteran presence to steady the ship, which opens the door for the Cardinals to look for an experienced arm to guide that young group.

One name that’s been floated is Griffin Canning. While his career 4.65 ERA isn’t exactly eye-catching, he could still serve a purpose as a stabilizing presence who can take the ball every fifth day and help mentor the younger pitchers.

Still, whether it’s Bader, Canning, or someone else entirely, it’s all speculation for now. We’ll just have to wait and see how it actually plays out.