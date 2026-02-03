Cardinals’ $3.3M Star Becomes Blue Jays’ Last Resort After Ross Atkins Loses Brendon Donovan Sweepstakes, Per Insider

The Toronto Blue Jays were supposed to have one of the best offseasons after being linked to free agents like Kyle Tucker, Tatsuya Imai, and Brendan Donovan. But looking at things now, they seem to have lost the plot completely because not one of those players is with the team.

And after the Brendan Donovan loss, there is only one last hope left for the Jays in the hitting department, and he is the Cardinals’ Alec Burleson. In a recent video by Jays Digest host Nick Gosse, he talked about how this is a good fit for the Jays.

“Seattle Mariners yesterday acquired Brendan Donovan, somebody who had been linked heavily to the Toronto Blue Jays,” said Gosse. “Now we can mark the Cardinals as not only officially being sellers… the Jays have an opportunity now to grab somebody… You can see here, Alec Burleson.”

Toronto tracked Brendan Donovan for months as reports linked him repeatedly to the Blue Jays needs.

The fit looked clear after the Blue Jays missed Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette’s signings in the offseason. Donovan’s left-handed contact bat addressed balance after Toronto finished fourth in runs last season. He posted a .287 average, .775 OPS, and 13 percent strikeout rate in 2025.

Those skills mirrored Toronto’s offensive approach, built on contact and on-base efficiency numbers leaguewide.

Seattle ultimately won Brendan Donovan by trading premium prospects, including two first-round picks and pitching.

Toronto declined to match that price, viewing Donovan as incremental over Nathan Lukes alternatives internally. That restraint followed earlier misses, as the Mariners also beat Toronto for Tucker opportunities recently.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals May 5, 2025 St. Louis, Missouri, USA St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Alec Burleson 41 runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Busch Stadium. St. Louis Busch Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxCurryx 20250505_jwc_ac1_022

Losing Donovan hurt because his versatility filled gaps without forcing roster sacrifices elsewhere defensively. The outcome left Toronto searching again despite elite team contact metrics last season overall.

The trade clarified St. Louis direction, confirming a rebuild after moving Gray, Arenado, and Contreras. Those deals signaled selling intent, increasing the availability of remaining bats under team control years.

Brendan Donovan’s departure reduced internal depth, making additional trades structurally easier now for St. Louis. That environment reopened Toronto pathways previously unrealistic during the St. Louis Cardinals‘ competitive positioning cycles in recent seasons.

Attention shifted naturally toward Alec Burleson, a controllable bat already discussed by insiders publicly.

Burleson lacks Donovan’s defensive range, yet his offensive growth remains statistically meaningful since 2025. In 2025, Burleson produced an .802 OPS with 18 home runs across fewer than games. He cut strikeouts below league average and delivered consecutive seasons above .700 OPS offensively.

At age 27, Burleson remains under control through 2029, reducing acquisition risk for Toronto. Defense limits his ceiling, explaining lower WAR totals of 1.8 in 2025 overall production.

Toronto’s roster construction increases Burleson’s utility as Guerrero’s first-base backup option during rest days. He can cover corner outfield spots, supporting matchups alongside Springer, Varsho, and Santander regularly.

Such flexibility aligns with John Schneider’s usage patterns seen throughout recent seasons consistently leaguewide. Burleson would not replace Donovan’s impact, but he stabilizes depth behind starters offensively and defensively.

After multiple misses, the Toronto Blue Jays now need reliability, and Burleson offers measurable support based on statistics.

The Blue Jays could also go after the Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar

Everyone sees the Toronto Blue Jays circling value again, because that is what happens after missing obvious upgrades. Burleson opened one door, but Nootbaar fits the same left-handed need with better on-base numbers and defensive range.

The Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar offers measurable value in the outfield through consistent versatility in left, center, and right field across seasons.

In 2025, he appeared in a career-high 135 games with a .234 average, .325 on-base percentage, and 13 homers, showing he can be a regular contributor. Nootbaar’s career average of .242 with 58 home runs and 194 RBIs underlines his steady offensive track record.

Fans can picture a reliable bat and glove added to the lineup, backed by his plate discipline and multi-position defensive ability.

Health remains a key factor in his trade profile, as lingering heel pain led to October 2025 surgeries on both heels to remove deformities.

The club noted he might start 2026 on the injured list, delaying impact but preserving long-term performance. His sprint speed dropped into the 39th percentile by 2025, likely tied to long-term heel issues.

This makes Nootbaar’s recovery timeline central to any deal for a contending team preparing for next season.

Despite a down 2025 offensively with a .686 OPS, certain hard-hit metrics remained strong, suggesting underlying quality despite surface numbers. His .325 OBP and consistent walk rates imply he still finds ways to contribute offensively. Assuming a full recovery, Nootbaar could slot into regular outfield duty and complement existing lineup needs.

In the big picture, his controllable contract and positional flexibility make him a calculable trade option for a club balancing cost and production.