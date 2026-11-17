With MLB trying to sell its latest proposed changes as a win for everyone, the growing pushback from players suggests the league’s perceived PR campaign may be doing more harm than good. Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon had already warned that things could get “ugly,” and he isn’t backing down. After the release of the video featuring MLB executive vice president Morgan Sword on how the introduction of a salary cap, among other revenue-sharing practices, would make the game fairer and also get rid of blackouts, Taillon is once again urging fans to be cautious about what the league is communicating.

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With the Dec. 1 CBA deadline fast approaching, his continued criticism is adding to the uncertainty surrounding MLB’s labor negotiations and raising fresh concerns about whether the 2027 season could begin on time.

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“Kind of just felt like propaganda to me,” Taillon said via Foul Territory on X. “I’ve been involved in the union for all of my ten years, and you know I’ve been in the room. I’ve sat at these bargaining tables across from MLB and the owner side. So I would just tell fans, first off, like, be careful what you believe.

“They’re going to present things, and MLB’s got a great marketing team and a great PR team. I mean, they have some really, really smart people, and they have a lot of power over there. I would just be careful what you’re digesting and what you’re, what you’re reading because they’re giving you what they think you want to hear. They’re not showing everything.”

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On Nov. 13, 2026, MLB released a video featuring executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword. The video framed the league’s latest CBA proposal as a fan-friendly effort to fix local blackouts and improve competitive fairness through three major changes.

The video explained how the salary cap could prove helpful for the players. Taillon rejected the league’s claim that the proposal is about fairness, arguing that competitive balance is just a “nice cover-up” for owners trying to drive down player salaries and keep more money for billionaires.

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However, Taillon’s rant faced some backlash from the fans. Many fans pushed back against him on social media, arguing that viewers care more about eliminating blackouts and giving small-market teams a fair shot than taking sides in a financial dispute between wealthy players and billionaire owners.

Taillon’s latest response suggests that he is now warning the fans to not fall for MLB’s “propaganda.” But there are a few baseball players who are advocating for a salary cap.

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In May, Mariano Rivera publicly endorsed an MLB salary cap to improve competitive balance. He argued that a cap makes competition fairer, provided that low-spending teams receiving revenue-sharing funds are forced to spend that money on their rosters.

In 2020, Alex Rodriguez had also advocated for a salary cap and a 50/50 revenue split since retiring and pursuing team ownership. He argued that players and owners need a collaborative cap model like the NBA and NFL to grow the sport. So, time will answer whether fans will believe Taillon or MLB, and if baseball sees any regular-season action next year.