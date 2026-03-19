Carlos Mendoza Makes Big Promise to Retiring Mets Legend After New York Fans Left Heartbroken

A beloved Mets legend’s retirement announcement has left the fanbase devastated, but manager Carlos Mendoza’s immediate response offered a bold promise as the ultimate tribute.

Howie Rose, the famous sportscaster associated with the New York Mets for almost four decades, has announced that this is going to be very meaningful to him since “2026 will be [his] final season in the Mets broadcast booth.”

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As the New York Mets’ official X account posted the video, Mendoza quickly followed with what can be a big deal if he can keep the promise.

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“After [the retirement announcement] became public, Mendy texted me and said, ‘we’re going to win it all this year,’” Mets off-field star said in an interview with WFAN Sports Radio from March 19.

The Mets skipper wasted no time reaching out to him. Rose appeared on the WFAN interview roughly an hour and a half after the Mets announcement. But he received Mendoza’s text much before that.

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“I thought it was so cool that he said that because I told him nothing would make me happier,” Rose added.

Rose started in 1987 with ‘Mets Extra,’ a pre- and post-game show on WFAN. He was the lead play-by-play TV voice from 1996 to 2003. He then moved on to the radio booth, and his play-by-play voice has been immortalized for the fans.

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Steve Cohen and his wife, Alex, honored him by terming his voice “synonymous with New York Mets baseball.”

Howie Rose was included in the Mets Hall of Fame in 2023. It positioned him alongside other legends like Bob Murphy and Ralph Kiner before him.

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The 72-year-old said that he might still be involved with the Mets after his retirement as the Master of Ceremonies in all special events.

“I would like nothing better than to bookend that by serving as Master of Ceremonies on the steps of Citi Hall after a trip down the Canyon of Heroes immediately following the season.” Rose said, “That would make this dream that I’ve lived complete.”

The Mets won their last World Series in 1986, the year before Rose joined the club. And if they can win it this year, it would surely be the greatest tribute from the organization.

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Carrying his contract option through 2027, Mendoza oversaw a significant overhaul for this season, especially after collapsing last year at 83-79.

They restructured the pitching staff by acquiring Freddy Peralta to stabilize the starting pitching. Then, there is rookie sensation Nolan McLean (2025 MiLB Breakout Player of the Year) and a healthy Kodai Senga, who looked sharp in spring 2026. The bullpen was also rebuilt by signing Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, shifting from relying on just one high-priced closer.

The team is planning to use a 6-man rotation, utilizing depth to keep arms fresh and reduce the strain on the bullpen.

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For offensive retooling, the Mets pivoted to a lineup with elite contact and versatility, signing Bo Bichette. The lineup also includes veteran names, like Marcus Semien and Jorge Polanco, who can add depth.

Meanwhile, run prevention has also been prioritized for the team, as they were below average last season. Focus was given to those who can handle both offense and defense, like rookie Carson Benge in center field. Mendoza even went with coaching staff changes.

The Mets hired Kai Correa as bench coach and Jeff Albert (formerly the Mets’ director of hitting development) to a prominent role.

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But for now, the impact of Rose’s decision has become heavy on many hearts.

Fans share tributes and memories before Howie Rose starts his farewell season

“THANK YOU, HOWIE!! Been a pleasure listening to you over the past 38 years, and looking forward to hearing you in the 39th! Will NEVER forget your MATTEAU!!! Thanks for ALL the great memories!” one fan wrote. Howie’s call from the 1994 New York Rangers game stole the headlines even more than the play did. It was the final game of the Eastern Conference finals between the Rangers and Devils in May 1994.

New Jersey’s Valeri Zelepukin took the game in overtime with 7.7 seconds left in regulation. And Stephane Matteau sent the Rangers to the Stanley Cup finals with a double-overtime goal. Howie Rose was on the box for WFAN 660 AM.

“Matteau behind the net … Swings it in front … He scores! Matteau, Matteau, Matteau! Stephane Matteau … And the Rangers have one more hill to climb, baby, but it’s Mount Vancouver! The Rangers are headed to the finals!” As Rose shouted those words, it has stayed with the entire sports fraternity ever since. Even the legendary broadcaster himself couldn’t believe how big the moment became.

Imago Toronto Blue Jays Vs. New York Mets Players from the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Mets are introduced by broadcaster Howie Rose on Opening Day at Citi Field in Corona, N.Y., on April 4, 2025. Corona N.Y. United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xGordonxDonovanx originalFilename:donovan-torontob250404_npCwK.jpg

“All the people calling in were as happy and excited about the call,” he revealed in the NHL Video’s documentary, Road To Victory: The ’94 NY Rangers Story, visibly surprised.

“I grew up listening to the legendary Lindsey Nelson, Bob Murphy, and Ralph Kiner. Howie was a more than worthy successor,” read another comment. Nelson, Murphy, and Kiner were the original Mets broadcasting trio during the 60s and 70s. And Rose’s legacy is as incredible as theirs.

“Say it ain’t so, Howie! This is breaking my heart. You have been the Mets to me (along with Gary) for my whole life – from the days of Hubie Brooks and Dave Kingman. You really make the game come alive on the radio, the best there is. We are really going to miss you,” a heartbroken fan reacted.

Kingman and Brooks were key players during the 70s and early 80s. The reaction simply shows how Howie Rose has immortalized the moments for the fans.

“Yankee fan here. I literally tune in to met games just to listen to howie. What a pleasure it’s been. Nobody calls a game like howie. Thank u @HowieRose,” wrote one cross-town rival. It was not just “MATTEAU” that made waves, Rose had his signature calls for the Mets games, well. “Put it in the books!” – that’s how he used to sign off the team’s radio victories.

“Sad day. Howie you have been synonymous with Mets baseball. Nothing better than a summer day on the beach or in the yard with Mets baseball playing on the radio. You made AM radio worth listening. Congrats and let’s hope you get your deserved wish of a championship,” read another comment.

Rose sure made the fans nostalgic with his announcement. Especially the ones who have been starving for a World Series for 40 years. He made every small win memorable. And then, the most powerful comment came from a father.

“In the first days of spring training, 24, my son and I ran into Howie wandering the complex. No games yet, First drills. He autographed a ball for my son, while saying “why would anyone want MY autograph”. Thats why we love him. He’s one of us,” he wrote about Howie’s humble nature.

The New York Mets haven’t found much success in October in the past few years. While they last appeared in the postseason in 2024, their last WS run was in 2015, losing to the Kansas City Royals. Now, Metsies can surely hope that Carlos Mendoza keeps his promise so that Howie Rose can “Put it in the books!” for one last time.