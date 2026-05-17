Carlos Mendoza Makes Worrying Admission on $40M Mets Star Amid Team’s Struggles

The New York Mets are 1-1 in the Subway Series, all the while missing one of their power bats. Signed on a two-year, $40 million deal, he was supposed to fill the gap Pete Alonso left in the lineup. Yet following an injury, DH/first baseman’s return remains uncertain, according to Carlos Mendoza.

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“Hopefully, he [Jorge Polanco] can continue to get treatment, and hopefully it goes away, but it’s something that he’s probably gonna have to manage,” manager Mendoza told reporters, per SNY.

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Before Sunday’s series finale, Mendoza was asked about Jorge Polanco‘s status. The Mets placed Polanco on the injured list in April with a right wrist contusion and left Achilles bursitis. While his wrist has mostly healed up, the Achilles injury continues to trouble him.

Achilles bursitis is a stubborn swelling that often takes months of rest to heal. Playing through the pain can cause the tendon to tear completely. The Mets know how bad this can get. Their former pitcher Griffin Canning tore his Achilles last year and missed the rest of the season.

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Mendoza further revealed that Polanco’s return to the lineup depends upon how well he can tolerate the pain.

“I think it’s getting to a point where—he’s going to feel it, right? But just keeping it to a point of ‘I can tolerate this’ because if not, he’s going to get shut down for a long period of time,” Mendoza revealed, per SNY. “So, I think we just continue to go through baseball activities, continue to push it running-wise, and see how he reacts to that.”

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At the time of the Achilles injury, he was 10-for-56, hitting .179 with four extra-base hits, including a homer. The Mets signed Polanco, aiming to make him the everyday first baseman. But he has only played 14 games so far in the season. Meanwhile, Mark Vientos is manning first base.

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Vientos has slashed .234/.277/.422 in 34 games this season. Against the Yankees, he has recorded three hits on 13 at-bats, while driving three RBIs.

Alongside Polanco, the Mets lineup is also missing veteran slugger Francisco Lindor, Luis Robert Jr., and Francisco Alvarez due to injuries. While lumbar spine injury and calf strain have sidelined Robert and Lindor, Alvarez has undergone knee surgery.

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With multiple hitters on the IL, the Mets continue to struggle through the season. Since snapping their 12-game losing streak in April, the Mets have been going through ups and downs. They sit at the bottom of the NL East, holding a 20-26 losing record.

After sweeping the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series, the Mets dropped their first game of the Subway Series, 5-2. However, they followed it with a 6-3 victory to tie the series before the finale showdown.

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In terms of hitting average, the Mets rank 28th in the league, collectively batting .226. They have scored 169 runs so far in the season as opposed to their opponents’ 183.

Despite Mendoza’s worrying admission, Polanco recently shared some optimism, explaining how he feels at present.

Jorge Polanco speaks about his Achilles injury

Jorge Polanco has already missed 31 games in year one of his two-year-long contract, and a timeline for his return remains unclear. However, Polanco has recently told The Athletic that after receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection, he has been feeling comparatively better.

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“It’s made it better for me,” revealed Polanco, per The Athletic. “It was an easy decision. I know the guys here. They know what they’re doing. If that is going to help me, I am willing to do it.”

The 32-year-old received the PRP injection in mid-April when his team was on a road trip to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers. The Dodgers had won the series 3-0.

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Currently, Polanco is undertaking baseball activities like batting practice, playing catch, and so on.

As for his return to the lineup, Polanco had reportedly said, “We want to have more good days than the days I don’t feel so good. That’s when I know I’ll be ready to go.”

Polanco slashed .265/.326/.495, driving 26 home runs and 56 extra-base hits for the Seattle Mariners last season. When he eventually returns to the lineup, the Mets would hope to see him in his last year’s form.