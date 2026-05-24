Carlos Mendoza Makes Worrying Confession About Mets Clubhouse After Juan Soto Sidelined With Health Issues

2026 is turning out to be a nightmare for the Mets. They are currently the last in the NL East with a 22-30 record and recently got swept by the Marlins. However, for the fans, there’s more to worry about than the Mets’ slump, and it’s what manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed before the third game against the Marlins.

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“Soto is out of the lineup. He is something that we have been battling for the past week. He’s been battling for the past three days, show up with a fever today… There are a lot of people you know, as I said, for the past week I’ve been dealing with this kind of like a flu going on,” SNY quoted Mendoza.

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Juan Soto didn’t play the third game against the Marlins, and the result was disastrous. The lineup could not manage a single run as the Mets went down by a 0-4 score. Apart from Bo Bichette, Andrew Ewing, and MJ Melendez, no one could even manage a hit. So, just when the fans were thinking about Soto, who was hitting .294 and scored 10 homers so far, and is not in the lineup, the answer is here.

However, more than Soto’s illness, Mendoza’s confession that a lot of people have been suffering from the flu for the past week is what makes things uneasy.

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There’s still no confirmation about which players are suffering from the flu apart from Soto, but if they all start to miss games, it would be another disaster for the Mets. Already, Soto’s absence hit the Mets hard. Last Monday, the Mets’ offense had a blast, scoring 16 runs against the Nationals. Since then, the team has just scored 14 runs in the next 5 games. In the three games against the Marlins, they scored only 2 runs.

Soto had six homers in his last 15 games, and in the game he missed, the Mets’ lineup faltered. Previously, when Soto was sidelined with a calf strain, the Mets lost 12 games in a row. Only Jared Young was playing better than Soto, but he is also sidelined with injuries. Names like Bichette and Mark Vientos are all struggling, but if they get missed due to the flu, the minimum run-scoring chances would go for a toss.

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The Mets are currently ranked 25th in terms of total runs scored (205) and average (.228). Names like Francisco Lindor, Francisco Alvarez, and Jared Young are in the IL. Soto is uncertain if he will come back in the next game. Now, a few more names going out with the flu would be the worst to happen. Still, a few positive updates are coming out of Mendoza.

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A few names are returning soon to the Mets

It needs a miracle currently for the Mets to get lifted from their current record, but still getting back a few names from the IL is the best the team could hope for now.

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“He’s getting better, showing signs of healing,” Mendoza talked about Lindor via SNY. “Now we’re moving to the phase of the strength part, moving to the weight room before he starts his running progression. Positive sign, we’ve just gotta let it heal.”

Before getting sidelined, Lindor was struggling both at the plate and in defense. He was hitting .226 and could manage only 2 homers, but his experience matters. In 160 games for the Mets last year, Lindor batted .267 with 172 hits, 31 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 117 runs scored. He added 35 doubles and 31 stolen bases, ultimately finishing 10th in the NL MVP voting. So, he could be the right veteran who could help lift the team.

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The next returning name is Jared Young. As per Mendoza, there’s a “good chance” that Young would be back by the Mets’ next home series. Apart from hitting above .300, his versatility was on full display this year. Young played at first base, left field, right field, and DH. So, getting him back could arm the Mets further.

Mendoza, though not confirm the exact timeline for the two, but for now, it is the best update the Mets fans could have.