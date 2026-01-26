Carlos Mendoza Sends Clear Message to Bo Bichette After Ex-Blue Jays Star’s Heartfelt Note to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

It has been a thrilling week for the New York Mets. After losing four favorites from their core, the Mets bounced back with four new key additions to the roster, including the two-time All-Star Bo Bichette. While the quartet looks new to the Mets, not to Carlos Mendoza and Bo. Mets manager shared his relationship with Bo Bichette and the recruitment of the new lineup.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mets’ skipper knew his new third baseman dating back to the time he managed Bo’s older brother, Dante Bichette Jr., in the Yankees’ minor league system. While nearly a decade passed, Mendoza noted that Bo’s competitive mindset hasn’t changed.

“Obviously, I knew Bo way before he signed,” Mendoza said on January 25 on MLB Network Radio. “I managed his brother [Dante Bichette] in the minor league system with the Yankees. So, getting on a Zoom call with him a few weeks earlier. And then when we finally got him. Meeting him in person in New York for his pre-press conference, the same kid, man, a competitor, a gamer. It was just awesome to finally get him on board.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also discussed the other three additions to the roster, Luis Robert Jr., Freddy Peralta, and Tobias Myers, and shared his excitement for Tobias

“With Luis, as soon as the trade went down, right away, he got on the phone,” Mendoza said. “He’s excited, and the same thing with Freddy and Tobias. Everybody talks about Roberts, Freddy, and Bo, but I’m excited about Tobias as well. You know, this is a pretty good arm, very versatile, and they are all excited to join our organization. And, you know, everybody’s liking the way we’re headed here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets traded Juan Soto to the Chicago White Sox for slugger Luis Robert Jr. and bolstered its rotation by adding Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers from the Brewers. While Bo reunites with a familiar face at the Mets, he also sends a heartfelt message to his Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Bo Bichette’s message to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr built one of the most productive units at the Jays for years. The running mates framed a mission to chase a World Series championship, but Bo’s move to the Mets made both chase without each other. Bichette made that clear following his introductory press conference with the Mets, sending a clear message to his Jays teammate.

“Always love him,” Bichette told Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi. “Vladdy’s a brother for life, a friend for life.”

Bichette emphasized that leaving the Jays was one of the toughest decisions of his life and said that he remained in contact with the Blue Jays throughout the offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Blue Jays and I were in touch all offseason. They showed interest, but at the end of the day, it just became clear to me that this was the decision I needed to make,” Bichette told Davidi. “I only have fond memories of my time with the Blue Jays.”

Despite being the productive unit, the Blue Jays didn’t match the Mets’ offer, causing Bichette to leave the team. Bichette will earn $42 million in the next season, which establishes him as the highest-paid infielder for that season. His salary exceeds that of former Toronto Blue Jays teammate Vladimir Guerrero, who is at $35.7 million.