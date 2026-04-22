Carlos Mendoza’s Mets Future on the Brink After Pedro Martinez Drops Clear Ultimatum to Team

Amid the Mets’ historic 12-game losing streak, the manager, Carlos Mendoza, is the one facing the maximum heat from the fans and insiders alike. After failing to secure a postseason berth last year despite splashing $765 million on Juan Soto, expectations were high this year. The first 8 games were still going fine as the Mets were having a .500 record.

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Things got worse as Soto was sidelined with injuries on April 3, and the team started to look clueless. Offense failed, and defense was battered, but Mendoza stayed optimistic. But that couldn’t help as the verdict was shared on Mendoza’s future.

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“[Carlos] Mendoza will be gone by the end of the month. You can book it,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said via First Take.

This is not the first time that Mendoza’s future has been rumored. Last year, the scene was the same when the team failed to get into the postseason. However, this year, the season just started, and a 12-game losing streak is something very unexpected. Before this, the Mets’ longest losing streak was 11 straight losses back in 2004. That time, the team fired Art Howe in a week.

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So, the calls against Mendoza are higher than ever this time.

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However, the question is whether Carlos Mendoza should be entirely blamed for the Mets’ debacle, or if it is the clubhouse that should take the blame. For reference, Mets are last (30th) in OBP (.285), slugging (.332), and OPS (.617). Mendoza is not the one who has contributed to these numbers. Apart from Juan Soto, Jared Young, and MJ Melendez, no one is hitting .300+.

Expectations were high for the 2026 addition, Bo Bichette, after his .311 last year. This time, he is batting .219. Francisco Lindor, the Mets’ age-hold veteran, managed just .209. On Tuesday, when the Twins tied the score 3-3 by the seventh, no Lindor or Bichette or Mark Vientos could manage a run. The same goes for the Mets bullpen. Mendoza was visibly upset in the dugout when Devin Williams allowed 2 ERs without a strikeout.

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So, it’s very clear that Mendoza could neither hit for his subdued offense nor could he take the mound. But it is the lack of an authoritative voice that the insiders are missing. “Whatever kind of pulse this team has had, he clearly cannot find it… You clearly need a new voice, because that voice ain’t working,” Smith added.

Since last year, Mendoza has reflected only on the positives after every loss. He was not heard to get tough with the clubhouse. Last week, he said, “There’s a lot of good hitters here. It’s just a bad stretch.”

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So, Smith is asking for a dominant voice in the clubhouse, which Mendoza is clearly not. And he got very little time to become one. “The Mets must get together right now before it’s too late.” Pedro Martinez said. 7-16 record by April is not a good sign, and a few more slips would take away Mendoza from New York. However, on the Mets front office’s part, it’s easier said than done to replace Carlos Mendoza.

Replacing Mendoza would be an uphill task for the Mets

Despite the team’s poor show since last year, Mendoza is still standing with a 179–164 record (.522 winning percentage). And the clubhouse is still on his side. “He’s done a fantastic job. This is not on him,” Lindor said. “We have the information. It comes down to us. Mendy’s our guy. He’s our leader, he’s in control, and he’s done a tremendous job. The people paddling – we’ve got to paddle and execute.”

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Apart from the clubhouse, Mendoza has the Mets’ front office support. “I think Mendy’s doing a very good job,” he said. “I think Mendy is putting players in positions to succeed. And we need to go out and play better,” Mets president David Stearns said.

So, despite all the noise around Mendoza, things haven’t blown up yet within the franchise. However, Mendoza is still not offered an extension after this season, and considering how his coaching staff was stripped off after 2025, his hot seat is definitely getting hotter by the day. And that could be the reason behind the Mets not offering an extension yet.

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It is the Mets that fired manager Willie Randolph in the middle of their 2008 season. The Mets still couldn’t deliver and missed the playoffs. So, Mendoza might complete the season despite all the chaos, and we are uncertain if he will be there next year.