“Caught Me off Guard” – Anthony Volpe Shuts Bizarre Rumors After Yankees Broadcaster Admits Mistake

As if a rough season wasn’t hard enough, Anthony Volpe had to spend nearly seven minutes defending his character. He began the 2026 season on the 10-day injured list after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder. Once he completed his rehab assignment, the New York Yankees chose to keep him in the minors. Even after returning to the majors, he has managed just 13 RBIs in 41 games so far. However, the recent rumors only made things worse for the young Yankee.

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“It definitely caught me off guard. It’s confusing just because it’s not true. It couldn’t be further from the truth,” Volpe tried to clear the air. “From my end, from our perspective, that’s been very clearly communicated to Boonie and the team, and I think it’s just kind of (expletive).”

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Michael Kay, the Yankees’ play-by-play broadcaster, stated earlier that the Pinstripes wanted Anthony Volpe to play second base. He said this was during the time Volpe was optioned to Triple-A. Kay also said on The Michael Kay Show on July 7 that, according to multiple sources, the 25-year-old refused, saying, “No, I’m a shortstop.”

Notably, Volpe was optioned on May 3 after completing his rehab. José Caballero was playing well in his absence, but the scene changed as Caballero’s injury opened up an opportunity for Volpe in the majors. And he was back on the roster by May 12. And it isn’t hard to understand why a player wouldn’t want to be demoted after spending just three years in MLB.

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“When I was getting optioned, I told Boonie I’d play catcher. I’d do literally whatever the team needed. And that’s the truth,” Anthony Volpe said. “I feel like I’m defending myself over something that literally didn’t happen.”

He also highlighted that his teammates and manager have known him for years and know better. Volpe added that he is still willing to shift from shortstop to second base if the team needs him. And his manager also backed him up.

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“I don’t know where that’s come from, because Anthony is going to do whatever for the team always,” Aaron Boone said of Kay’s comments. “Volpe’s character and team-first is beyond reproach. He is as good as it gets.”

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Despite struggling with a .240 batting average, .664 OPS, and some defensive mistakes, Volpe has been an integral part of the team. And the manager had always supported him, even when the fans or media criticized him.

However, Michael Kay has gone back on his word, admitting his mistake.

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“I spoke of a rumor yesterday on TMKS that Anthony Volpe would not play 2B in the minors. Sounded unlike him, so I checked further today,” Kay shared on X this Wednesday. “And there is absolutely no truth to it whatsoever. He never refused to work at second.”

Anthony Volpe is one of the most scrutinized players on the Yankees’ roster, and the rumors spread like wildfire. But it helped the player in some way that the very person who reported it in the first place retracted it within a day. However, Volpe still faces a lot of noise for his on-field performances.