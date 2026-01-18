Chaim Bloom Makes Intentions Clear on Brendan Donovan’s Future with Rebuilding Cardinals

It’s been a quieter winter for the Cardinals when it comes to adding new faces. But they offloaded a few like Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras. Now, attention has shifted to Brendan Donovan, a player who could arguably fetch the biggest return of all if the front office decides to move him. Donovan checks a lot of boxes for other teams, and that usually translates into a strong prospect haul.

But despite all the speculation, there’s a reason Donovan is still wearing a Cardinals uniform. Behind the scenes, there are factors slowing things down, and fans have been left wondering what those are.

What’s more interesting is when the team’s president was asked to provide some clarity, his answer didn’t exactly line up with what fans expected to hear.

“You know my general thought absent. Something that I know is imminent is that most of the time, players here are likely that they’re going to be here than not. The offseason is sort of paced a bit differently these days, and you know, I don’t know that anybody had on their bingo card that like this weekend, you would see some remarkable free agent contracts, and reports are true.” Cardinals president Chaim Bloom responded when asked about clarity on Donovan’s trade.

So, do you get any clarity from Bloom’s response? If not, there’s still a probability of what to expect.

Well, it’s no secret that the Cardinals are in a rebuilding mode right now. Their plan has been pretty clear: move veteran pieces, stockpile young talent, and reset the roster for the future. On paper, that makes it fair to wonder why Donovan is still around. Because if the Cardinals are truly leaning into this reset, you’d think there wouldn’t be much room for a player like him. But that’s where things get complicated!

As per former Cardinals pitcher Kyle Gibson, Donovan isn’t just another bat in the lineup. He’s the guy who sets the tone at the top of the order. He’s also grown into a real clubhouse leader. And with several established voices now gone, he’s become the heartbeat of the team.

There’s also the money side of it. Donovan is set to make $5.75 million in 2026, has one more arbitration year in 2027, and won’t hit free agency until 2028. He is now 29, which suggests he still has plenty of prime years left in the tank.

That’s why the Cardinals feel stuck in a classic double-edged situation. Trading Donovan could bring back multiple young pieces that fit the rebuild timeline. Keeping him, though, preserves leadership, stability, and a productive player on a bargain deal.

So, Bloom knows what it means to keep Donovan. As ESPN sportscaster Brandon Kiley quoted Bloom, the Cardinals need a right-handed hitter, and chances are Donovan would fit that role.

So, even if the fans can’t have enough of rumors around Donovan, Bloom’s recent comment should offer them a sense of clarity that the clubhouse leader might stay back.

The D-Backs’ trading chip might come in handy for the Cardinals

With Nolan Arenado now in Arizona, it turns out he wasn’t the only Cardinals infielder the Diamondbacks had their eye on this offseason. Reportedly, the two teams also discussed Donovan.

Arizona already has Ketel Marte locked in, entering the first year of a six-year, $116.5 million extension he signed in April 2025. Marte is scheduled to make $16 million in 2026, which means taking on that contract wouldn’t exactly put the Cardinals under serious financial pressure.

And at 32, Marte could even be viewed as a slightly younger alternative, at least in terms of experience and production, compared to Donovan.

But that’s where the big question comes in: does that move actually fit the Cardinals’ current plan? It would only make sense if Bloom sees Marte as someone who aligns with the rebuilding timeline. Otherwise, it’s hard to justify swapping out a controllable, affordable player like Donovan.