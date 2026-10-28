“Changed My Life”: Recently Retired Dodgers Star Makes an Honest Confession About the Los Angeles Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers gave Miguel Rojas a chance to finish his career where it began. But their impact went far beyond baseball, as the recently retired infielder revealed. Rojas credited the organization with changing his life, embracing his family, and giving him memories he will always cherish.

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“They changed my life… And it’s not just for me; it was for my family, the people that I really care about, my son… I told the guys, you know, like, thank you for changing my life,” said Miguel Rojas.

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When Miguel Rojas returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023, his career had come full circle.

He first made his major league debut with the Dodgers in 2014, before Miami acquired him. After 8 seasons with the Marlins, the Dodgers brought him back, creating another opportunity. Rojas eventually described those final 4 seasons as the best years of his baseball life.

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Following his retirement after the 2026 NLCS, he explained why the organization meant so much.

Rojas said the Dodgers gave him an opportunity to return home and rebuild his career.

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“They got me the opportunity to come back home in LA where I made my debut 12 years ago in 2014.”

However, the Dodgers’ impact extended beyond baseball, reaching his family and their experiences together.

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Rojas said the organization welcomed his wife, son, and daughter, making Los Angeles feel like home. His son spent time around the clubhouse, enjoying the baseball environment alongside his father. Rojas recalled watching him shag fly balls in the outfield, something that made those years special.

“They grabbed my son under their wing, and they made him grow,” Rojas shared. “He was shagging balls in the outfield; he was living the dream.”

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His daughter also enjoyed being around the Dodgers, sharing moments that Rojas said changed their lives.

Rojas had thanked the Dodgers publicly before, including after receiving the Roy Campanella Award. Voted by teammates and staff, he won the award for 3 consecutive seasons.

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“I feel so grateful for the opportunity to put this uniform on,” Rojas said.

He wanted to perform on the field and become someone teammates could look up to. After retirement, his Instagram goodbye again showed his gratitude toward the organization and fans.

While the Dodgers helped Rojas and his family, he also contributed greatly to the organization.

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He became a clubhouse leader, mentoring younger players and helping establish team traditions.

Rojas helped Mookie Betts transition from right field to shortstop, sharing his experience as an infielder. He also helped the Dodgers win consecutive World Series titles in 2024 and 2025. His Game 7 tying home run in 2025 became one of the biggest moments of his career.

Now, the Dodgers appear to have started Rojas’ next baseball chapter immediately after his retirement.

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He worked as a special correspondent during the 2026 World Series before heading to Arizona. Rojas has since appeared around the Glendale Desert Dogs during Arizona Fall League action. Prospect Charles Davalan is transitioning from outfield to second base, where Rojas could offer guidance.

After retirement, Rojas is already giving back, helping develop the organization’s future while continuing his Dodgers story.