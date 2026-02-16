“Cheap F”cks”- Boston Turns On Red Sox After Top Brass Elude Responsibility for Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers Blunder

The Red Sox didn’t exactly make a deep playoff run last year, but they still found a way to dominate headlines, and not for the reasons they’d want. It was for their roster decisions that looked more like a comedy of errors.

Well, it started when Boston signed Alex Bregman in 2024 and plugged him in at third base. That move pushed longtime cornerstone Rafael Devers off the hot corner and into a full-time DH role. But when Triston Casas went down with an injury, the team asked Devers to slide over to first base. He said no.

That refusal set off a chain reaction.

Devers was shipped to the Giants, and not long after, Bregman also landed with the Cubs this offseason. So now the Red Sox are staring at the same problem they started with: no Devers, no Bregman, and a big hole at third base. But instead of owning the mess, Red Sox leadership, including the CEO and chairman, pointed fingers at the players.

“No, look, if Alex Bregman wanted to be here, ultimately he’d be here,” Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy said at the team’s Spring Training camp. “We try not to talk about organizational policies and the finer points of negotiations, because it just doesn’t serve you well.”

According to Kennedy, Bregman had a pre-planned exit all along, as he always intended to leave after one year. But that explanation doesn’t really hold up when we look closer.

Bregman eventually landed a $175 million deal with the Cubs, but reports also said Boston offered him five years and $165 million. But the real sticking point seemed to be the no-trade clause. Bregman wanted a full one. The Cubs agreed to it. The Red Sox apparently didn’t, according to an internal policy.

So, from a fan’s perspective, that’s hard to swallow. Why wouldn’t a professional player take the better deal if it’s on the table?

And when you factor in Bregman’s on-field value: 128 OPS+ and 3.5 WAR, fans expected the front office to be more aggressive about keeping him. Instead, it feels like ownership is asking players to prove their loyalty rather than giving them reasons to stay.

That same frustration applies to how the team handled Rafael Devers. Chairman Tom Werner publicly criticized him for refusing to play first base after Triston Casas got hurt.

“I don’t like to speak ill of any player. I’d like to say that he’s a wonderful person… But, of course, when we had an injury at first base [to Triston Casas], his unwillingness to play that position was extremely discouraging… It was a discouraging episode… Just pick up a glove.”

Sure, Devers probably could’ve been more flexible, but fans also remember how the team kept moving him around. First, he was pushed off his natural position at third base and made a DH. Then he was asked to switch again, this time to first base.

So fans are left wondering: beyond trading him, what did the Red Sox actually do to make Devers feel valued or committed to staying?

Put it all together, and it’s not hard to see why fans are furious.

The Red Sox’s top brass gets called out by the fans

Rather than blaming the players for their commitment, why can’t the team be more proactive? Fans wonder. “If you cheap f**** wanted to put a championship product on the field, you would,” one fan said. “He didn’t want to be here because you guys are cheap as hell,” added another.

Reportedly, after wrapping up the 2025 season with a payroll of about $208.9 million, the Red Sox are projected to sit closer to $195.5 million this year. And fans have definitely noticed what that means. Big names like Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker, and Cody Bellinger were out there, and Boston didn’t land a single one of them.

From the fan perspective, that’s the most frustrating part. The talent was there. The opportunities were there. And it sure feels like the Red Sox could’ve put a stronger team on the field if they truly wanted to, but chose not to. And when it comes to a professional player, be it in any league, a better opportunity always comes first over loyalty. “Why should any of these guys have a favourite place? It’s all about the money,” another fan agrees.

Also, Bregman would have stayed with the Red Sox if they matched his expectations. “If the Red Sox really wanted Bregman here, they would’ve given him the best offer,” one user remarked. “Is that why they refused to budge on not giving him a no-trade?” One fan questions.

The Cubs landed Bregman for $175 million, while the Red Sox went till $165 million. So, another $10 million would made the game for the Red Sox, but they chose not to. Doesn’t that mean a lack of intent from the team rather than the team? Also, the Red Sox were reportedly skeptical of offering a no-trade clause to Bregman. Does it prove that the team was desperate to retain their third baseman?

Nevertheless, the spring season is already on, and the Red Sox are left without Bregman and Devers. Let’s now wait and see how it goes, at least until the trade deadline.