“Cheated on Me With You”- Jazz Chisholm Jr’s Ex Claps Back at His ‘Insecure’ Fiancée for Spreading Lies

Flash and flair always seem to follow Jazz Chisholm, whether it be on the field or off it. He made it to the spotlight not just for his 30-30 season but because he put the ring on his girlfriend Ahna Mac during the holidays. But it’s not happily ever after just yet. Things have taken a different turn when a social media jab from Mac aimed at Chisholm’s ex quickly drew a clapback.

“Why would I want to keep a man who was cheating on me with you? You are the known side girl… You could do what you want, but I’m just here to let you know, baby, it’s making you look insecure.” Chisholm’s ex-girlfriend, Olivia Brown, clapped back at Mac.

So let’s rewind to where all of this actually began.

Reportedly, before the engagement, Jazz Chisholm was in a relationship with Olivia Brown. While details about their time together are limited, the two eventually went their separate ways. Fast-forward to December, and Chisholm announced his engagement to Mac, making things official on social media.

That’s when things started to get messy. Shortly after the engagement news dropped, Mac noticed Monroe had followed Chisholm again on social media, and she didn’t let it slide!

Mac took to Instagram with a lengthy post, accusing Brown of trying to sneak herself back into their lives and even suggesting she played a role in past breakup rumors.

Over Instagram, when a fan later questioned whether Mac and Chisholm were still together, Mac fired back with a sarcastic response, saying, “No, I am just a personality online, lmaoaoaoa; he was there when I made the video,” making it clear Chisholm was right by her side when the dig went public.

That, of course, opened the door for a response. And guess what? Brown soon clapped back with a detailed video of her own, taking shots at both Mac and Chisholm. She labeled Mac as insecure and went a step further by accusing Chisholm of cheating, claims that quickly added fuel to the fire.

And that’s probably the last thing Chisholm wanted. Why? Because with spring training underway and limited time to lock in and prove himself with the Yankees, getting pulled into off-field drama is far from ideal!

Time is ticking for Jazz Chisholm

“I love being a Yankee. For me, it’s just going out there and playing my hardest and hoping I come back again.” Chisholm said when asked about his future with the Yankees.

Notably, this is his last contract year with the Yankees. Since joining in 2024, Chisholm has had a fair run in New York, hitting 42 HRs at .251. However, with those stats came a few unwarranted controversies. Last year, Chisholm was involved in confrontations with on-field umpires in a few cases, which caused ejections. So, now in his last year here with the Yankees, Chisholm is targeting big to both end his team’s jinx since 2009 and ensure his return.

So, what’s his target?

An AL MVP Award for himself and a World Series for the Yankees! Just when the Yankees are on the receiving end of running it back with the same roster as last year, Chisholm is confident about turning the tables this year. Hence, for the bleacher creatures, a 40-40 season could be expected from his bat.

And who knows, that might bring him back to the Bronx just as Cody Bellinger is back again.