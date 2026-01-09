Chicago Moves On From Kyle Tucker as Ex-Yankees Star Becomes Priority Amid Brian Cashman Bind: Insider

Another day, another rumor linking a Yankees target to a new suitor, and this time it’s Cody Bellinger. If you remember, Brian Cashman has put an offer on the table for a second time says a lot about how highly the Yankees value him. And honestly, it makes sense. Bringing back the two-time All-Star would solidify the outfield. It would let New York shift its focus to upgrading other areas of the roster.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That said, the Yankees may be playing hardball. The last time Bellinger hit free agency, he signed a three-year, $80 million deal. That’s well below what he was reportedly seeking at the start of the process. But this time, this approach might prove costly for them. Because the Cubs could be ramping up their own push for Bellinger, especially if they’re finished making moves involving Kyle Tucker.

“Bruce Levine says between Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, Bellinger seems to be the favorite among the people in Chicago for returning. It’s gonna cost you some money because there’s a bidding war going on for him right now, per MLBBruceLevine on the MullyHaugh show,” Cubs zone shared via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the Cubs finally made a splash after a slow start to the offseason. They pulled off a big trade with the Marlins to acquire Edward Cabrera. So, with the rotation now addressed, attention quickly turns to the offense!

Reportedly, Kyle Tucker is widely expected to be on his way out, even though there’s a slim chance the Cubs could circle back and bring him back. However, it’s highly unlikely that the Cubs would invest another $400 million in their offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, if he does leave, Chicago will have an obvious hole in the lineup that needs to be filled. And one name that keeps popping up as a really intriguing option is a familiar one: Cody Bellinger.

Remember who Bellinger was a fan favorite during his previous stint in Chicago? So, a reunion would be something Cubs fans would love. He’s also coming off a strong 2025 season with the Yankees. This includes 29 HRs, 98 runs, and a .272/.334/.480 slash line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, adding Bellinger wouldn’t just solve the outfield issue, either. He gives the Cubs flexibility and can slide over to first base when needed. He can move to center field to give Pete Crow-Armstrong an occasional day off. And as the Yankees continue to play hardball in negotiations, they may be opening the door for even more teams to jump into the mix as the days go by.

The Cubs are about to make quite a splash

The Cubs are clearly on the move, and if they manage to land Bellinger, that still is not the end of their pursuit of other big bats. So, while letting Tucker walk would be a major gamble, Chicago seems determined to make every move count this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray, the Cubs could also be in the mix for two-time World Series champion and three-time All-Star Alex Bregman. With Bregman’s market cooling off, his projected deal has dropped to around four years and $112 million. That’s a number the Cubs could realistically match to get a deal done.

Either way, it would be a strong move for Chicago.

So Cubs fans might want to buckle up. The front office appears ready to get aggressive. And with rumors swirling around names like Bregman and Bellinger, is it really over the top to think at least one of them could end up in Chicago?