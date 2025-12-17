Ross Atkins to Part Ways With 4 Players as Blue Jays Chase 25-Year-Old Nationals Star: MLB Trade Rumor

The Toronto Blue Jays have been the “spender” this offseason. And they have already made the big swings on players. But even then, the biggest question that’s looming above their head is—what happens with Bo Bichette?

Their fan-favorite player is still unsigned, and while the Jays would love to bring back their two-time all-star shortstop, the reality is that with so many teams eyeing Bichette, Ross Atkins might have to think creatively. If Bichette leaves town, the Jays, who are all hell-bent on breaking their three-decade-long curse, can’t afford to stand still.

That’s where CJ Abrams enters the picture.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, the Washington Nationals are willing to part ways with their star shortstop. But if Toronto wants him, it won’t be affordable. Now Miller proposed a hypothetical deal in which the Toronto Blue Jays send four prospects—Ricky Tiedemann, Arjun Nimmala, RJ Schreck, and Charles McAdoo—to Washington in exchange for Abrams.

Well, this is a huge package. Because four top-30 prospects are not something that teams casually give up for one player. But this is the cost of doing business when you are chasing a young and controllable All-Star.

For sure, Abrams is not a replacement for Bo Bichette; they are not the same. But he is also not some stopgap. He made the All-Star team and hit 19 home runs last season. He also stole bases at will and posted an OPS hovering around league average or even better. So, he has an upside to him.

Even financially, the appeal seems to be obvious. He would only cost a fraction of what Bichette commands on the open market. Plus, he would give Jays multiple years of control. So for a front office that’s focused on winning now without blowing past the future flexibility, this matters.

As far as the defensive aspect goes, Abrams doesn’t change the conversation, but neither did Bichette. Toronto could get creative, maybe slide Abrams to second base and keep Andrés Giménez at short—at least for now.

Of course, that also opens a can of worms, given Gimenez’s contract is not tiny, and any scenario where the Jays land Abrams, keep Bichette, and chase someone like Kyle Tucker feels more fantasy world than reality now.

Still, the reality of Bichette leaving is getting real by the moment. And Jays won’t be into waiting around.

Will Toronto Blue Jays’ Bichette be yet another Dodger heist?

Doesn’t the Bo Bichette situation with Toronto remind you of Freddie Freeman and Edwin Diaz? Well, both their past teams lowballed them, and then the Dodgers saw an opening and scooped them. And if you believe insiders, this might be happening again, and yes, with Bichette.

Now Bichette’s name has been connected to various teams. It was connected to the Braves before they pivoted to Ha Seong Kim. The Boston Red Sox and Yankees are lurking, too. But the Dodgers seem to be the rival most in the spotlight right now.

And from just the game viewpoint, it makes a lot of sense. The Los Angeles Dodgers, for all their star power, were inconsistent offensively last season. Beyond their headliners, the lineup ran hot and cold. Second base mostly did not click.

So this is where Bichette could play the part. Put him at second base, and suddenly Tommy Edman becomes sharp again. Edman played 66 games at second base last year but also logged time at third and in center field. With Bo handling the infield, Edman could help stabilize the outfield both defensively and offensively.

For the Jays fans, this news would sting because the Dodgers yesterday beat the Jays to Edwin Diaz. Now they are also in the Kyle Tucker run, with reports suggesting that a shorter high-AVV deal would be on the table.

For now, though, it remains to be seen if LA will pull the trigger. But even the idea of them going for Bichette should make Jays uncomfortable.