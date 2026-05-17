Clay Holmes Breaks Silence as Yankees Rookie Expresses Regret After Bitter On-Field Incident

The Mets were dealt a brutal blow on Friday when Clay Holmes went down with a fractured right fibula after taking a 111-mph liner off the bat of Yankees rookie Spencer Jones. However, what happened after the game is what really caught attention. Jones didn’t just issue a formal apology, but he reportedly reached out to Holmes afterward, reflecting on the bond they built during their time together in Nashville.

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The gesture clearly meant a lot to the Mets veteran, who was genuinely touched by the rookie’s response.

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“I just told him that it’s a freak accident, nothing you can do. I’m excited to see him finally get a chance up here and see what he can do here in the big leagues,” Holmes said.

A mark of mutual respect in the middle of the Subway Series.

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Holmes shared how Jones texted him seeking an apology. However, the Mets veteran, although he is now out for the next 2 weeks, is not upset with his Nashville friend. Jones and Clay reportedly became inextricably linked in Nashville through their shared offseason training program at the same local gym.

The incident happened in the fourth inning with Holmes on the mound. Jones hit straight off a fastball that struck Holmes’ foot and went through the middle of first base. Initially, Holmes looked fine, and he even returned in the fifth inning. A team trainer, Carlos Mendoza, and catcher Luis Torrens checked on Holmes after he absorbed the comebacker, but he didn’t show any obvious signs of discomfort and stayed in the game.

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However, he was then pulled out with unease, and an MRI confirmed the fracture.

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“Yes, so first I’ve heard of that. I’m sorry, he’s a friend of mine.” Jones said just after the game.

Still, despite this conversation, the best part was surely how Holmes wished to see Jones in a bigger role. While the Yankees’ rookie is only 16 at-bats old in MLB and has managed only 3 hits and 2 RBIs till now, he could be much more than this.

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His minor league tenure is defined by prodigious power and elite athleticism, balanced against high strikeout rates. His most notable surge occurred in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Remember his legendary 2025 stretch with the RailRiders. He batted .419 with 11 home runs in an 18-game span, taking home International League Player of the Month honors.

“He’s such a presence, and such a dynamic athlete,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said back in 2024. “And in a lot of ways, he’s just kind of scratching the surface on his baseball career.”

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The only issue with him was his high strikeout rate. Jones struggled to make consistent contact against advanced off-speed offerings in the zone. He set a Yankees minor-league record by striking out 200 times in 2024. That could be a reason behind his delayed MLB debut despite being considered one of the Yankees’ top prospects.

Remember Brein Taylor? He was widely considered one of the most hyped prospects in baseball history. The 1991 No. 1 overall pick carried massive expectations before an injury derailed his career. Hopefully, Jones would live up to his expectations, and just at a time when the Yankees are gasping for power-hitting after missing Giancarlo Stanton and Jasson Dominguez to injury.

However, while the Yankees are betting big on Spencer Jones, the Mets are finding it tough without Clay Holmes.

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Clay Holmes’ injury is the worst to happen to the Mets

The Mets have been struggling since opening day this year. They are currently at the bottom of the NL East with a 19-26 record. They are ranked 9th in terms of ERA (3.74), and just then, their most reliable name got sidelined. “It’s a huge blow. He’s one of the most consistent guys that we had in that rotation,” Mendoza said about Holmes.

Before entering the Friday game, Holmes was surely the most reliable starter of the Mets. For instance, he scored 6 scoreless innings and 6 SOs against the Nationals and 7 scoreless innings and 4 SOs against the Giants. Friday was an exception as he gave up 4 runs in his 4.1 innings. Still, without Holmes, the Mets’ rotation is now entirely on Freddy Peralta (3.10 ERA) and Nolan McLean (2.92 ERA).

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“Roster move: the Mets called up reliever Joey Gerber to replace Clay Holmes, who officially went on the injured list. Gerber adds an extra arm to the bullpen until the Mets’ next need a fifth starter on Wednesday,” MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo shared.

Gerber gives the team an extra arm out of the bullpen for a few days. He has a 0.00 ERA in his lone MLB appearance this season, where he struck out five batters over two scoreless frames back in April. So, he could be a stopgap solution for the team. For the fans, they could now wish to get back Clay Holmes at the earliest.