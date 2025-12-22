Cleveland Hit With Bitter Reality Check as Chris Antonetti Signals Reluctant Offseason Approach

2025 turned out to be a pretty strong year for the Guardians, capped by a second straight AL Central title. But if you look a little deeper, the outlook isn’t nearly as rosy. The roster has been noticeably thinned as the team tightens its belt, with payroll concerns driving a lot of the decisions. Reportedly, their payroll is projected to drop to around $79 million in 2026, down significantly from an estimated $102 million in 2025!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And there’s growing frustration with President Chris Antonetti’s apparent reluctance to push forward with development. Several younger hitters have found their paths blocked. So now, as the season unfolds, the Guardians seem to be running headfirst into the consequences of those choices. Thus, facing a clear reality check about where this roster really stands.

“The Cleveland Guardians have signed three free-agent righty relievers: Shawn Armstrong, Connor Brogdon, and Colin Holderman. Yet, after finishing with the third-fewest runs in the majors, the only move they’ve made for a position player was to re-sign catcher Austin Hedges, a career .185 hitter. Once again, the Guardians will operate with one of the game’s smallest payrolls,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal offered a reality check to the Guardians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, Cleveland’s current payroll is sitting at about $97.4 million. For context, the Guardians finished the 2024 season at roughly $143.9 million, which means payroll is down more than $46 million. That’s a massive gap. We can then assume 2026 will be a bit lower.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

So what does all of this mean?

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Chris Antonetti, the money saved in the Giménez trade would be reallocated elsewhere. And more recently, he reiterated that the team will stay involved if the right opportunities present themselves. Still, none of this guarantees Cleveland will suddenly become aggressive in free agency.

And so far, the results haven’t inspired much confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If you check, outside of bringing back Austin Hedges — a career .185 hitter — the Guardians haven’t added a single position player this offseason. Yes, they’ve made a few bullpen signings, but this lineup is still desperate for reliable power. With payroll still well below where it was a year ago, it’s hard not to feel like things are trending in the wrong direction for a team that badly needs sluggers.

The Guardians are still roaming with their shopping list

Despite all the noise, the Guardians aren’t completely standing still. They’re still expected to look for a right-handed hitting outfielder, whether that comes via a low-cost free agent or a trade that fits their budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Wildcard-Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Oct 2, 2025 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Detroit Tigers players celebrate after winning the Wildcard round against the Cleveland Guardians for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Cleveland Progressive Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20251002_jhp_bk4_0085

And if they do look to free agency, the options are pretty clearly in the bargain bin. Names that fit that mold include Harrison Bader, Austin Hays, and Rob Refsnyder. Miguel Andújar is another possibility, especially given his ability to bounce between the infield and outfield. Although most of his outfield experience has come in left rather than right.

Also, internally, Cleveland has no shortage of options it can rotate through. Angel Martínez offers switch-hitting flexibility, while left-handed bats like Will Brennan, Petey Halpin, Nolan Jones, and Daniel Schneemann are all in the mix. On the right-handed side, Jhonkensy Noel and Jonathan Rodríguez could factor in as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the real question is how much the Guardians can realistically afford to do. With payroll still tight, any addition is likely to be modest, which makes it hard to know whether these moves will be enough to address a lineup that’s still searching for impact.