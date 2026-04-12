Clueless Jazz Chisholm Jr. Infuriates Yankees Nation as Latest Blunder Costs Rays’ Series

The New York Yankees are on a losing streak, having lost four games in a row. In such a situation, the least the Yankees expected from their major leaguers was to know baseball and its rules inside out. But after the Tampa Bay Rays clinched the series on Saturday, a post-match interview revealed Jazz Chisholm Jr. is lacking in basic baseball knowledge. The revelation has left the fans infuriated and in disbelief.

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The Yankees lost the match, 5-4, against the Rays in extra innings as Chisholm Jr. missed an opportunity to drag the game deeper with a play at the bottom of the tenth inning. In a post-match interview, when Chisholm Jr. was asked about the final play, the Yankees’ second baseman’s answer revealed his lack of basic baseball knowledge. He was shockingly unsure about how a double play worked. MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch took to X to write about the confusion that briefly transpired at the Yankees’ lockers.

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The post read, “Jazz Chisholm Jr., explaining the final play: ‘I was really going to go try to tag the runner and just throw it to first. I don’t know what the rule is. If I went to first base first and threw it back to second, if it’s still an out. Is it still a double play? I don’t know. Does it count as not an RBI?’

“Trent Grisham, dressing at adjacent locker: ‘No, they’ll score. They’ll get there before the tag occurs at second.’

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“Jazz: ‘Oh. Well, what I was trying to do in my mind probably wouldn’t have worked anyway.’”

In the bottom of the 10 , the Yankees and the Rays were tied at 4, when the Yankees had an opportunity for a play that could have prolonged the match. With one out and the bases loaded, Jonathan Aranda was facing David Bednar on the mound. The Yankees brought in Cody Bellinger to play with a 5-man infield to throw out Chandler Simpson at home plate.

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The turn of events almost followed what the Yankees wanted as Aranda hit a chopper towards Chisholm at second base. Bellinger tried and failed to catch the ball as it bounced up, and throwing out Simpson was no longer an option.

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The only chance the Yankees had was an excellent play from Chisholm Jr. He had to tag out Yandy Diaz running from first base, and then throw out Aranda at first to get the game into the eleventh. For all this to happen, the Yankees’ second baseman had to field the ball cleanly, but instead, he bobbled, and Simpson scored to clinch the series for the Rays.

Simpson is one of the fastest players in baseball, so throwing him out once the ball bounced was impossible.

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It is commonplace for a major league player to know all these possible opportunities the Yankees had and the concerned rule. However, Chisholm Jr.’s post-match interview at the locker room indicated the opposite, as he plainly admitted that he was unaware of how this particular play would have worked.

The interaction has left the Yankees fans displeased and fuming at Chisholm’s cluelessness.

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Fans React to Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s cluelessness

“Claims he’s the best player in baseball yet doesn’t know basic rules,” expressed one fan. Another called Chisholm Jr. low IQ and commented, “That’s the worst baseball IQ statement I’ve heard a professional say publicly in as long as I can remember. Jesus Christ, man.”

Chisholm Jr.’s lack of knowledge of how the play could have turned out and what counts as an RBI is surprisingly inadequate, especially being a pro. Fans are calling it arguably the worst statement from a professional player. Chisholm had also drawn some shade a week ago, following a defensive blunder against the Miami Marlins. Fielding at second base, Chisholm Jr.’s delayed response helped Marlins’ Otto Lopez score an infield single. Following his blunder, the Yankees’ second baseman tried to shrug it off as “no big deal,” which was not very appreciated.

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Another user took a dig at Chisholm’s cluelessness. He wrote, “Jazz Chisholm Jr. really said, let me reinvent baseball rules mid-play. Trent Grisham hit him with the reality check. Gotta respect the creativity though… just not the rulebook.”

Chisholm Jr. was confused about whether the game-ending run would have counted if he had gotten the out at first base first and then thrown it to second base for a double play. However, the most common double play occurs with a runner on first. An infielder throws the ball to second to register the first out and then back to first to get the batter. In this particular case, Chisholm Jr. needed to tag out Diaz first and then throw out Aranda running to first.

One fan threw some shade at the Yankees’ general manager, Brian Cashman, as well. “It’s ok, Jazz. Nothing Brian Cashman tries to do in his mind works either,” remarked the fan. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on a one-year, $10.2 million contract with the Yankees. He will become a free agent after this season. If Chisholm continues to make blunders and follow them with such remarks, the Yankees fans would not want to see Chisholm on the roster anymore.

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A user remarked, “Another reason why the Eddie Murray no talk to the press theory has its good points.” Following Chisholm Jr.’s recent blunder in front of the media, fans believe that the Yankees’ clubhouse could have saved face if they had a similar approach to that of Eddie Murray. Murray, the Hall of Fame first baseman, avoided speaking to the media during his prolific MLB career of 21 years.