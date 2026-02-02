Cody Bellinger Addition Fails to Satisfy NY Insider as Yankees Grapple With Serious Question

Are we seeing the start of a different New York Yankees era? It looks like we have entered an era where the Yankees are no longer spending big to win. And as Hal Steinbrenner said, a lower payroll would be ideal for the Yankees. But being the Yankees, they will have to do a couple of big signings, and they have done with Cody Bellinger. But it is nothing that has impressed fans.

In a recent piece by Jim Bowden, he graded the Yankees a C, and we can see that he was clearly not impressed with how Cashman has handled the offseason.

“The Yankees made re-signing Cody Bellinger their No. 1 priority this offseason,” wrote Bowden. “The only other significant move the Yankees made was the trade for lefty Ryan Weathers… The Yankees will be counting on Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón… to successfully return.”

The 2026 offseason for the New York Yankees revolved almost entirely around re-signing Cody Bellinger, their top free agent priority all winter long.

The Yankees agreed to a five-year, $162.5 million contract with opt-outs after 2027 and 2028, keeping Bellinger in New York through at least 2026. Brian Cashman publicly signaled for months that retaining him was the preferred outcome, and the front office never truly shifted focus elsewhere.

Compared to other contenders juggling multiple pursuits, New York’s winter felt narrow by design. Bellinger’s return became the backbone of the Yankees’ offseason narrative.

Beyond Bellinger, the Yankees made only a handful of moves that add depth without clearly shifting their postseason ceiling.

They acquired left-hander Ryan Weathers from Miami to help bridge the rotation while Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón recover. The bullpen additions were modest, with relievers brought in through trades and the Rule 5 draft rather than splashy signings.

Meanwhile, high-leverage arms like Devin Williams landed across town with the Mets, leaving questions about late-inning reliability. The activity showed intent, but not urgency.

The pitching staff remains the biggest variable entering 2026, largely tied to health timelines rather than talent.

Gerrit Cole missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery and is targeting a return sometime around late spring or early summer. Carlos Rodón, coming off an elbow procedure, has expressed confidence in his rehab and is expected back earlier, possibly by late April or early May.

Neither will be ready for Opening Day, placing early pressure on the rest of the rotation. How the Yankees survive that stretch could define the season.

Aaron Boone has stayed publicly steady, framing the roster as capable and built to contend despite the light winter.

He and Cashman have pointed to continuity, offensive production, and internal belief as reasons to trust the group. Still, the early absence of Cole and Rodón, paired with unsettled bullpen roles, leaves little margin for error.

Confidence is one thing, but stability is another. Spring training will do little to quiet those concerns.

Once Rodón and Cole return, the Yankees’ outlook could change quickly, for better or worse. A healthy Rodón stabilizing the rotation early would ease the burden on depth arms pressed into larger roles. Cole’s mid-season return would add an ace presence few teams can match, assuming effectiveness follows availability.

But neither comeback is guaranteed to be seamless.

If the New York Yankees stumble early or fail to hold ground, running it back may look less like confidence and more like a gamble.

The Yankees still need to do three more moves if they want to do better in the 2026 season

The New York Yankees spent the winter chasing Cody Bellinger like he was the last life preserver in a storm, and Brian Cashman made sure everyone knew he was their top priority. After landing him, the front office paused, apparently content with just one major move. But securing Bellinger alone won’t erase the gaps left in the rotation and bullpen, leaving the team staring at unfinished business before 2026 begins.

The Yankees still need at least three key moves before Opening Day to fully round out their 2026 roster after re-signing Cody Bellinger to a five‑year, $162.5M deal.

They currently lack a right‑handed hitting catcher behind lefty Austin Wells and J.C. Escarra, which leaves lineup balance shaky. Teams like Minnesota with catcher Ryan Jeffers, who has a .848 OPS versus lefties, could fill that gap via trade.

A free agent like Mitch Garver, now unsigned after his Mariners stint, remains another real possibility.

Soon after addressing catcher spots, the bullpen still needs reinforcement beyond recent moves like adding Angel Chivilli.

New York lost key relievers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver to free agency, dropping a combined 175 innings.

Free agents linked to the Yankees include Michael Kopech, who has shown high strikeout potential when healthy, and lefty Jalen Beeks, who posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 2025. Beefing up this relief corps would give the pen more balance and strikeout juice against tough AL East lineups.

At the same time, the outfield and bench remain light on right‑handed hitting depth, despite Bellinger and Trent Grisham anchoring the defense.

Aaron Judge is the only reliable right‑handed bat in the projected outfield, so platoon help is valuable. Veterans like Randal Grichuk, who has historically produced a 118 wRC+ against lefties, are realistic bench options.

Reports also show the Yankees checked in on Austin Slater earlier this winter for that kind of platoon role.

Fans feel this moment sharply because without these three moves, the team risks uneven depth in crucial areas. Catcher balance, bullpen innings, and platoon outfield bats are all clear, measurable gaps. Taking action with known names like Jeffers, Kopech, Beeks, Grichuk, or Slater would provide statistical reinforcement.

Each move would directly address real weaknesses while keeping New York competitive in a stronger AL East.