Cody Bellinger–Bo Bichette Uncertainty Grows as Scott Boras & Other Agents’ Market Misread Complicates Blue Jays’ Stance

Every MLB off-season seems to have one constant—Scott Boras looming over it like a winter grandmaster. He is an agent who’s built a career on pushing the market to its limit, and when it works, it works big time. Just look at Juan Soto and his historic $760 million payday. But not every day is as lucrative; sometimes, even he misreads the market, and clients are left waiting.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And maybe this is why Cody Bellinger finds himself still in the waiting.

Boras is apparently looking for a deal for Cody Bellinger that’s in the same range as the other contracts signed by star sluggers. According to Athletic, Boras has pointed fingers towards Pete Alonso’s five-year, $155 million deal and Kyle Schwarber’s five-year, $150 million contract as references. So that puts Bellinger’s expected rate at $150 million over five years, and that prediction has slowed the conversations across the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not a lack of interest, though, because Bellinger was impactful with the Bronx Bombers, giving them the power, versatility, and stability they needed when their offense was wobbly. But teams are hesitant to commit at Boras’s number, and this is not new, right? Last season, Steve Cohen had gotten super mad with Boras over Pete Alonso’s contract.

And as per Jeff Passan, Bellinger is not the only one stuck in this limbo. “What’s going on with Bo Bichette is the same thing that’s going on with Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman and Cody Bellinger,” Passan said. This is because what they think they are worth does not match what the teams think. So, according to him, it’s reasonable to think at least one of them will slip through the cracks and take an opt-out heavy deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is something Alonso had taken with the Mets before he finally moved to the Orioles. This reality, though, complicates things for Jays.

Toronto has been aggressive this off-season, locking up Shane Bieber, Dylan Cease, and Cody Ponce. So, pitching is not a concern, but the problem is deciding which bat to chase and when. Bichette is familiar and precocious, but his market is uncertain. Bellinger and Kyle Tucker offer power, but both come with high price tags. Bregman is another option, but the same market tension comes into play here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Waiting could help the Toronto Blue Jays if one of these players ends up blinking, because acting too soon could mean overpaying by Ross Atkins. Passan does think there is a lot of confusion on the Blue Jays’ end on whether they will land Bichette, Tucker, or Bregman.

But until the market gives, Toronto will be in a holding pattern, not sure of what it wants, but unsure of who the market will allow it to get. However, one thing is for sure, the Jays are 100% in a win-now mode- and another major proof is that their postseason star just opted out of playing in the WBC to focus completely on the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Springer’s ditch WBC and pushes for a strong 2026

Many thought that George Springer’s best days were behind him. But in 2025, he delivered a performance that silenced critics. At 36 years old, he didn’t have a bounce-back year—he exploded. The DH put together a career-best of a .309 batting average, a .399 on-base percentage, and a sizzling .959 OPS.

Plus, add in 32 home runs and 84 RBIs across 140 games, and then suddenly the veteran was not a question mark anymore. He was a centerpiece yet again. This momentum carried into October, too, and Springer became one of the emotional engines behind Toronto’s long-awaited return to the WS after 1993.

The most defining moment of his career came in Game 7 of the ALCS against Seattle, when he crushed a late three-run homer that swung the series and sent the Blue Jays to the Fall Classic. Toronto. Sure, they fell short against the Dodgers in the end, but Springer and his postseason heroics are impossible to miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

So given that surge, it wasn’t surprising to see Springer commit to playing in Puerto Rico in the upcoming WBC. It would be his debut in the tournament, but it seems like plans have changed.

Springer announced that he will not play in the WBC, and while reports list everything from whether he has been dealing with a new issue or lingering discomfort from the postseason. He had gone through a right side injury during the WS and a knee contusion earlier in the ALCS.

Now the focus seems clear—with WBC off the table, he wants to help Toronto get that shot to finally win the championship as he enters the last year of his six-year, $150 million deal.