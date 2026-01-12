Cody Bellinger Draws Yankees Nation’s Ire as Scott Boras Twists Brian Cashman’s Arm With Bold Demand

Cody Bellinger‘s market has started to catch fire, but in all the wrong ways. We all know that Scott Boras is the kind of guy who will inflate the market to the highest and then get his players the best deal possible. But with Bellinger, he might have done it a bit too much, because teams are moving away.

A few days ago, we saw that Cody Bellinger rejected the initial offer from the New York Yankees because he wanted a deal that was massive. But now, there is more to it.

Bob Nightengale reported saying, “The Yankees have offered a 5-year contract between $155-$160 million without deferrals. Bellinger is seeking at least a 7-year deal.”

Days ago, reports said Cody Bellinger sought $36 to $37 million annually from teams interested.

That request stood out because recent Yankees offers exceeded $30 million annually over five years. Soon after, reports revealed Bellinger also wanted seven years, pushing the value near $250 to $260 million.

Those numbers frame the standoff as spring training approaches and negotiations remain unresolved league-wide context.

Bellinger’s 2025 season in New York supports interest, producing a .272 average with 29 homers. He added 98 RBIs and 5.1 WAR across 152 games, among the top Yankee outfield seasons. Yet the asking price escalates expectations beyond comparable five-year deals signed by Alonso and Schwarber.

That escalation now intersects with Kyle Tucker’s market position at the very top tier today.

Tucker is projected near $37 to $38 million annually over seven to eight-year contracts.

Those projections place his total between roughly $270 and $280 million, depending on length assumptions. The gap matters because Tucker is widely rated above Bellinger as the market’s top free agent. Higher demands from Bellinger’s camp naturally pressure Tucker’s side to push even further financially upward.

For the New York Yankees, these parallel tracks sharpen choices as money, years, and roster planning collide.

If New York considers $250 to $260 million for Bellinger, the math inevitably invites comparisons. Spending slightly more could align with Tucker, a younger cornerstone candidate with elite, consistent production.

As fans watch numbers move, the offseason tension reflects valuation, timing, and long-term direction decisions ahead.

Scott Boras pushed Cody Bellinger’s market so high that teams quietly started backing away. The New York Yankees now face a simple choice between stretching further or pivoting decisively. Kyle Tucker remains the benchmark, and every dollar asked for Bellinger only sharpens that contrast.

Yankees fans lose it at Cody Bellinger after contract ask reveal

This has stopped being about patience and started feeling like a staring contest nobody enjoys. The Yankees thought they were negotiating within reality, not auditioning for a market-resetting experiment. Somewhere between leverage and miscalculation, Cody Bellinger and Scott Boras shifted the tone entirely, and the reaction in the Bronx tells you everything about how this landed.

The comment “4 years, $100M, take it or leave it” reflected frustration that Bellinger sought terms. Fans repeated “4 years, $100M, take it or leave it,” knowing the Yankees offered five years. Aaron Judge earns $40 million annually after hitting 35 homers and producing elite value yearly. Bellinger posted 5.1 WAR last season but has not matched Judge’s long-term impact level yet.

The fan asked, “How come they can’t meet in the middle?” reacting to stalled talks. Another wrote, “7 Years with defferials or 6 without defferials,” pointing to the Yankees’ five-year offer. The Yankees reportedly offered five years and $155 to $160 million without deferrals recently publicly. Bellinger seeking seven years and $36 to $37 million annually, explains the emotion among fans today.

The fan wrote, “No deferrals and Bellinger’s camp (Boras) is STILL SAYING NO!! Go another direction!” reacting. Another added, “It is not too late yet!!” urging the Yankees to consider alternatives like Tucker or Bichette. Historically, Boras rarely prefers deferred contracts, unlike deals structured for Bregman last offseason or Pete Alonso this offseason. The Yankees offered five years, $155–160 million without deferrals, but Bellinger’s camp still rejected the proposal outright.

One Yankees fan said, “This guy’s delusional. In what world does he deserve more $$ than Kyle Schwarber.” Schwarber signed a 5-year, $150 million deal, making Bellinger’s ask seem far above market value. In 2025, Schwarber hit .240 with 56 home runs and 132 RBIs over 162 games, showing elite power production. The comment reflects frustration because Bellinger’s 29 homers and 98 RBIs in 152 games do not match Schwarber’s output.

One fan commented, “I have a feeling they will eventually compromise at 6 years with an AAV in the mid $30 million.” The Yankees’ current offer sits at five years, $155-$160 million, leaving a clear gap. Cody Bellinger and Boras are reportedly pushing for seven years, creating tension in negotiations with no resolution yet. The comment reflects fans’ hope that a middle ground emerges before spring training begins in a month.

Scott Boras has pushed Cody Bellinger’s market value to levels that few teams want to touch. The Yankees face a choice between stretching payroll for Bellinger or pivoting decisively to Tucker. Fans in the Bronx are left watching numbers rise while wondering if patience or frustration will win first.