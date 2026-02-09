Cody Bellinger Fires Indirect Warning to 29 MLB Teams as Brian Cashman’s “Run It Back” Strategy Faces Doubts

The New York Yankees are running it back, a strategy drawing heavy criticism from analysts, but newly re-signed slugger Cody Bellinger has a different message for the league, or rather, a subtle warning.

After retaining key pieces like Max Fried and Trent Grisham and re-signing Cody Bellinger on a five-year, $162.5 million deal, the Yankees effectively rolled out the same lineup that struggled last season. In fact, some insiders and analysts are calling the Yankees out for “running it back.” But Belli looks at it differently.

“Every single person in that locker room shows up, and we’re all there to win the World Series. Now there are 30 other teams, yeah, of course, and I think that the guys that we have in this locker room are hungry. I really do feel like it’s the pinnacle and to win a World Series in the city, a parade in New York City. I think that’s what I’m chasing. And that’s something that I really want and is definitely a dream of mine,” Bellinger shared via MLB Network Radio.

It’s been about 16 years since the Yankees last lifted the World Series trophy back in 2009. The clubhouse is starving for a title. But how much of that energy actually shows up on the field is still an open question.

But as far as Bellinger himself goes, there’s really no debating his individual impact.

He put together another bounce-back season in 2025 after settling into a new environment, and Yankee Stadium treated his bat very well. Belli posted his highest totals in home runs (29), total bases (282), and walks (57) since his MVP year in 2019.

Meanwhile, bringing back Trent Grisham could pay off, too. Last season, he put up a solid .235/.348/.464 slash line with a 125 OPS+!

So it’s easy to see where Bellinger’s confidence is coming from. And Brian Cashman believes that a full season of acquired players or the ones partially integrated last year will reshape the roster.

Even after having a short stint last season, Jose Caballero can be considered the headline impact for the Yankees roster due to his speed and on-base skills. The Yanks lacked a disruptive element last season, but Caballero can fill that gap. The lineup will receive a stabilized lefty pitcher with Amed Rosario’s return. And with Jake Bird, the club can quietly work with the pitch lab to use it over time.

This was just the deadline holdovers. And what stayed intact goes beyond Bellinger or Grisham.

The emergence of rookie talent Cam Schlittler gives the rotation a potential frontline arm without spending a dollar.

But last year, even though Grisham, Bellinger, and Aaron Judge all had strong seasons, powering the offense to big numbers with elite outfield defense and steady power, shaky pitching ultimately held the team back. And this season, the rotation looks largely the same. Even with that, Gerrit Cole is returning, which can be a huge boost.

Probably that’s the source for Belli’s bold words.

Meanwhile, there’s a chance that Cody Bellinger himself may become an obstacle for the New York Yankees.

Cody Bellinger’s contract could be a challenge for the Yankees

Bellinger’s AAV stands at about $32.5 million. But it’s structured in a very front-loaded way.

It includes a hefty $20 million signing bonus. Because of that, his luxury tax hit for the 2026 season is projected to land somewhere between $44.75 million and $48.55 million!

The Yankees are already facing luxury-tax penalties, up to 110 percent once they blow past the $60 million threshold.

Bellinger’s deal alone pushes the Yankees’ projected 2026 tax payroll into the $317.8 – $320.1 million range. This is way over the $244 million base threshold.

Back in 2024, Hal Steinbrenner himself was concerned about their whole financial flexibility.

Referring to the club’s over $300 million payroll, Steinbrenner had noted, “Payrolls at the levels we’re at right now are simply not sustainable for us financially.”

Now, that ghost may start haunting them back!