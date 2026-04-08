Cody Bellinger Made to Swallow Bitter Pill as MLB World Questions “Best Player” Claim

Cody Bellinger has had an above-average season so far, but he has caught everyone’s eye with a recent comment. His self-proclaimed status as the ‘best player in the world’ has ignited a firestorm of debate, forcing the former MVP to swallow a bitter pill of fan criticism.

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“I’ve been the best player in the world, and I’ve literally been the worst player,” Bellinger replied when he was asked about his journey that led him to New York.

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He was referring to his NL MVP in 2019 when he was with the Dodgers as the highest point in his career. And he suffered the lowest with the same team in the following few seasons. However, the fans are not taking one MVP win as evidence for his “best in the world” claim.

Cody Bellinger had a slash line of .305/.406/.629 in the 2019 season. He recorded a career-high 47 HRs and an RBI of 115 from 558 at-bats. Bellinger posted a 161 wRC+. This earned him the Silver Slugger. His performance in Right Field also earned him the Gold Glove that season.

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Ultimately, he went on to win the NL MVP award. He became the first Dodger to win all three awards in a single season. But it didn’t last long.

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Bellinger saw a significant decline post the 2019 season. He dislocated his right shoulder while celebrating an NLCS win in 2020. He famously popped his shoulder back into place and played the 2020 World Series through the pain, helping the Dodgers win the championship.

However, after the surgery, he couldn’t regain his form, which led to a disastrous 2021 season.

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Although there was some improvement in the following season, the Dodgers finally non-tendered him at the end of 2022. He signed a “prove-it” deal with the Cubs as a free agent in 2023. And he showed exceptional form, which earned him the NL Comeback Player of the Year. He was traded to the New York Yankees at the end of 2024 and has had a good season so far.

But his recent comment gave birth to a debate. Although they are not downplaying his potential, they simply think that Bellinger exaggerated his “best” performance.

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Fans question Bellinger’s “best in the world” claim despite MVP feat

“Care to explain when he was the best?” a fan wrote. And this was the most echoed comment on the internet.

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“Dude has one good season with the Dodgers and thinks he’s the best player in the world😂,” one user took a dig at Bellinger.

He has shown consistency in the last three years, and he had a better batting average in 2023 compared to 2019. His performance with the Dodgers in earlier seasons was also commendable. But none of them were incredible enough to back his claim, according to the fans.

“He was never the best player. Yelich was better then him in his mvp season,” read another comment.

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Christian Yelich recorded an AVG of .329 for the Brewers in 2019. His 1.100 OPS was better than Cody’s 1.035, and he achieved it in fewer games. But Yelich wasn’t as good in defense as Bellinger, and that’s where the latter won the MVP award for his overall brilliance.

“That dodger stretch toward the end was absolutely terrible. I didn’t know he could bounce back, he was that awful,” reacted a fan.

Cody Bellinger recorded a career-low .165 AVG in 2021 as he managed only 10 HRs from 315 at-bats. It was a disaster, and he has truly made an unbelievable comeback post his Dodgers stint.

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“I like Belli and thank him for his contributions while a Dodger. He was the best player for a season, but the player in the world is not just one season, it’s over a sustained period of time. That goes to the likes of Barry Bonds, Mike Trout, and now Shohei Ohtani,” a fan wrote.

This was the most logically sound comment. Barry Bonds won four back-to-back NL MVPs from 2001 to 2004, as he won a total of seven. Mike Trout is an 11x All-Star who recorded seven 30+ HR seasons in his career. And Shohei Ohtani represents unparalleled two-way dominance with multiple 40+ HR seasons and a 2.96 career ERA.

Cody Bellinger is a solid all-around player. His steady play deserves praise, but most fans wouldn’t go as far as calling him the “best player in the world.”

At 30 years old, he is proof of how fast your luck can change in baseball. Still, it won’t be a surprise if he shakes off this minor setback and bounces back on the field.