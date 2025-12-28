Cody Bellinger Set to Ditch New York Fans as Hometown Team Emerges as Clear Favorite, Per Insider

The reality is getting rather uncomfortable for the Yankee fans. As if the slow off-season was not enough, the one name they want back might be off somewhere else—Cody Bellinger’s time in New York may be winding down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And yes, if he leaves, it won’t be a simple exit. He had a strong 2025 season and played steady defense across all three outfield spots plus first base. So the idea of him bolting now hurts for the Bronx Bombers. The Yankees don’t just lose out on a bat; they lose the versatility, the defense, and the lineup balance.

And if you think that the New York Mets are the big competition, you might just be wrong. It might be the Arizona Diamondbacks—because that’s his hometown team. And insider James Schiano detailed it in his podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits- X

James Schiano said, “And there’s a good chance that Bellinger could take a bit softer of a contract, similar to what Corbin Burnes did last offseason with the Diamondbacks, because he’s from the Arizona area. You can spend the whole year there—the season, spring training, and the offseason—build a family, and plant some roots in the place where you grew up. I don’t know, maybe I’m being corny, maybe I’m being sappy, but it does make sense that if Bellinger is going to sign for less than he wanted to anyway, he should go home to do it.”

Now it makes sense that the D’backs chase him because Arizona’s outfield situation is thin even beyond Corbin Carroll. Louis Gurriel Jr. is battling a knee injury, and he may not return until the mid-season. As for the rest of the depth chart, it feels more experimental than being a playoff-ready team. So, Bellinger, with his versatility, is a key upgrade to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

But yes, there are red flags with this deal.

Arizona leans left-handed in the outfield, and Cody Bellinger’s price tag is high. But no doubt, given that the Diamondbacks were even linked to Alex Bregman, it shows that they are not afraid to spend. So, as James Schiano suggested, Bellinger could take on a softer deal, something similar to Corbin Burnes—to go home, settle in one place year-round, and then build roots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If Bellinger also thinks this way, then it would be a sad part for the Yankees.

The Yankees don’t have many Cody Bellinger replacements

Cody Bellinger’s path this offseason is super familiar. This is the fourth time in five off-seasons that he is available. He was non-tendered by the Dodgers, then he had a prove-it deal with the Cubs, opt-outs, a salary-dump trade to the Yankees, and now he’s back on the market again after declining his player option.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees have been insistent that they need Cody Bellinger back. The front office heads have spoken time and again about what their top priority is. However, the truth is that if you are following the news, you are aware that Bellinger is a Scott Boras client, and he is apparently seeking an eight-year, $400 million deal. So maybe the Yanks would let go.

But beware, Yankee fans, the options after him are limited.

Now, according to Jon Heyman, the Yankees have checked in on Austin Hays. But let’s be honest—he is just a fallback. He is more like a platoon piece and mostly against left-handed pitching, where he has a career. 819 OPS. If that’s the pivot, he will likely split his time with 22-year-old Jasson Dominguez in left field. It’s yet another thing that now strong suggestions are floating that the Yankees’ off-season is so quiet, and they seem to have a budget, so instead of a big name, a trade makes sense. And the trade chip—Dominguez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, beyond Austin Hayes, the market drops fast. The other names on the list are Harrison Bader, Michael Conforto, Starling Marte, and Jason Heyward—and they don’t exactly inspire confidence as full-time solutions.

So when you zoom out, you know why the Yankees are waiting on Bellinger. The replacement options are not upgrades; they are compromises. Unless New York pulls off maybe a sneaky trade or swings hard for Kyle Tucker, losing Bellinger would create a major hole in the roster.