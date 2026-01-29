Cody Bellinger Snubs National Duty For Hal Steinbrenner as Yankees Loyalty Takes Priority

Given how the Yankees’ offseason was shaping up, even the most die-hard fans probably didn’t see Cody Bellinger coming, especially not at that price. But this time around, Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner flipped the script and decided to meet Bellinger’s demands head-on. The result?

A five-year, $162.5 million deal that locks the outfielder into the Bronx for the long haul! And if there were any doubts about his commitment, Bellinger put those to rest by choosing the Yankees over representing his country in the WBC. That’s a pretty loud statement of loyalty.

“Yeah, I’ve definitely wanted to do it at some point in my career… Don’t think this year’s going to be the year, you know. I just want to, especially, you know, getting the free agent and going into spring. You kind of just want to focus on what’s at hand here in the task at hand, and I owe it to the Steinbrenner family and to the Yankee organization and go and get my best vote forward and try and win a championship,” Bellinger shared via SNY.

So while plenty of big guys like Aaron Judge and David Bednar are suiting up for Team USA, Bellinger is taking a different route. He’s choosing to sit this one out and keep his full focus on the Yankees. And honestly, it’s a respectable move. As special as the WBC is, Bellinger is prioritizing his MLB commitment and making sure he’s fully ready for the season ahead.

While Aaron Judge is participating in the 2026 WBC, targeting his first-ever WBC win, for Bellinger, time is not running out.

The 30-year-old utility player is locked in with the Yankees for the next five years, and if he ever wants to wear Team USA colors down the line, that opportunity should still be there. For now, though, he’s gearing up for the 2026 season, his first year under that $162 million extension in the Bronx.

That said, it wouldn’t be fair to chalk up his loyalty solely to the size of the contract. If you remember, even before free agency last year, Bellinger made it clear he wanted to stay in New York. Now that he’s back and even passing on the WBC, the Yankees can only hope the commitment pays off with a return to his 2025 form, when he hit .272 with 29 HRs and 98 RBIs.

Induction of Cody Bellinger may complicate the roster for the Yankees

Well, as great as it is for the Yankees to land Cody Bellinger, his arrival definitely complicates things on the roster. Why? Because his presence puts guys like Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones in a tougher spot.

Notably, the Yankees would be at a loss skipping both these prospects. Dominguez started only 29 games in the second half last season. Part of that had to do with his shaky defense in left field and a .569 OPS when hitting right-handed. Meanwhile, Jones had a real rollercoaster after getting promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

He finished 2025 with eye-popping numbers: 35 HRs, a .932 OPS, and 29 steals!

Now, if Bellinger had signed somewhere else, the plan was for Dominguez and Jones to go head-to-head for the left field job in spring training. But with Bellinger in the mix, that picture looks a lot murkier. So, it’ll be interesting to see how Aaron Boone juggles it all and makes the most of the talent he’s got.