Cody Bellinger To Ditch Yankees As 9-Figure Deal Pulls Him Back to Old Club, Per Insider

Cody Bellinger should find his permanent home this winter. This season was by far his strongest one since his 2019 NL MVP run with the Dodgers. Bellinger walked away from a three-year, $80 million deal and is now in line for an even bigger payday. Spotrac estimates his market value at around six years and $182 million. While his agent, Scott Boras, sounds confident that a return to the Yankees is still very much on the table, his most likely destination could be his old club.

With his resurgence perfectly timed and free agency calling again, a reunion with the Dodgers feels very much possible.

From the Dodgers’ side, there’s really only one significant weakness in a lineup that helped deliver back-to-back championships.

It’s left field.

The team took a whopping $17 million gamble on Michael Conforto, hoping he could bounce back under their system.

However, his .199/.305/.333 line kept him off the postseason roster. That’s the reason why the Dodgers were expected to pursue Kyle Tucker in the first place.

The Dodgers have a reputation for spending multiple million dollars on even the simplest roster fixes. Yet, they might not actually need to go over the top this time.

Bellinger will cost far less than someone like Kyle Tucker. In fact, Bellinger would be a better fit as well. Largely because he can handle all three outfield spots along with first base. It’ll give the Dodgers the flexibility they’ll need, as both Teoscar Hernández and Freddie Freeman are approaching free agency after 2027.

In 152 appearances for the Yankees in 2025, he had hit .272 with 98 RBI and 29 home runs. Moreover, Bellinger’s seven Outs Above Average this past season have put him right alongside defensive standouts like Harrison Bader.

If the Dodgers want, they have the option to plug Bellinger into left and immediately upgrade the position. He is expected to give them far more production than Conforto did.

Pair that with Andy Pages’ elite defense in center (11 OAA), and the Dodgers could field one of the best defensive outfields across the league.

In all, a reunion at Chavez Ravine actually makes a lot of sense. However, the Blue Jays are expected to be in serious competition with the Dodgers in the Bellinger sweepstakes.

The Blue Jays joined the Dodgers as one of the clubs pursuing Cody Bellinger

Here we go. The rumor mill is once again linking Cody Bellinger to the Blue Jays. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Toronto views Bellinger as a potential backup option if they miss out on marquee free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker. But then, they’re far from the only team keeping an eye on the 30-year-old slugger.

For the Blue Jays, who already project an outfield of Daulton Varsho, Nathan Lukes, Anthony Santander, Addison Barger, and Davis Schneider, their interest in Bellinger or Tucker likely depends on what happens with Bo Bichette in free agency.

If Bo Bichette leaves, they may feel pressured to add another impact bat.

Bellinger had a $25 million player option declined by the Yankees earlier this month. The Blue Jays were reportedly even interested in trading for him last winter before he ultimately landed in the Bronx.

Currently, except for the Dodgers and Blue Jays, there are many contenders in the market for his services.

Another major contender who is in the race for Cody Bellinger is the big-spending New York Mets.

After trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for former Blue Jay Marcus Semien, the Mets suddenly have a huge vacancy in their outfield heading into next season.

Any interested team would immediately benefit from adding Bellinger to their 2026 roster plans. He’s coming off his best season since his MVP year, launching 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs. He also posted 4.9 fWAR, the second-highest mark of his career.