Cody Bellinger’s MLB Future All but Confirmed as Yankees, Mets Lock Horns in Mega Battle, Per Insider

After the Kyle Tucker and the Bo Bichette news, all the attention has turned to Cody Bellinger and Scott Boras. We know we are close to having the conclusion on the Cody Bellinger Saga, but there are two teams in the race, and where he is going to sign is the big question.

MLB insider Gabe Lacquez wrote, “The Mets still have a massive hole in left field.” He also continued and wrote, “The Yankees, meanwhile, still exist.”

This makes the New York Yankees and the New York Mets the clear favorites to end up with Cody Bellinger.

With Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette off the market, Cody Bellinger has become the most prominent free-agent bat. Tucker signed a four-year, $240 million deal with the Dodgers, removing a key target for the Mets. Bichette agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mets, shifting their focus toward infield reinforcement. Bellinger, 30, hit .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs for the Yankees in 2025.

The Mets initially prioritized Bellinger, but the prospect of his seven-year contract redirected them toward Tucker.

After missing on Tucker, the Mets quickly signed Bichette, attempting to strengthen their infield lineup. Industry insiders note that Bellinger’s contract demands exceed $155 million over five years with two opt-outs.

Interest in Bellinger has resurfaced, as the Mets seek additional offensive firepower for the 2026 season.

The Yankees have pursued Bellinger since the offseason began, aiming to maintain protection for Aaron Judge.

Their current offer stands at $155–160 million over five years with no deferrals, providing $31–32 million annually. Bellinger offers versatility, playing 85 games in left, 41 in center, 52 in right, and some first base. His .334 on-base percentage and .480 slugging in 2025 highlight consistent performance across multiple positions.

Negotiations have stalled as Bellinger and Scott Boras seek a longer seven-year commitment, creating a stalemate. The Yankees have refused to increase the length, citing fairness relative to Aaron Judge’s $40 million AAV.

Boras has leveraged market contracts like Tucker and Bichette to justify higher annual value and extended years. The standoff shows the challenge of balancing player value, team finances, and roster priorities.

With Tucker gone and Bichette signed, Bellinger remains the premier position player available in 2026 free agency.

Either the Yankees or the Mets may eventually adjust their strategy to secure his services before spring training begins. His performance and versatility suggest he would immediately improve any team’s lineup and run production.

Cody Bellinger’s ability to hit left-handed and play multiple positions makes him a valuable fit in New York.

The outcome of this pursuit will define the early 2026 offseason for both franchises in New York. The Yankees can protect Judge and maintain depth if Bellinger returns, reinforcing their lineup. Meanwhile, the Mets could bolster their outfield and complement Bichette, strengthening their offensive core. Fans are watching closely as Bellinger’s decision will significantly influence team strategies for the upcoming season.

Cody Bellinger’s decision will either crown the Yankees or the Mets as offseason masterminds, undeniably. Scott Boras has turned New York into a chessboard, with Bellinger as the most coveted piece. Who blinks first between Brian Cashman and Steve Cohen will determine which team truly controls the summer headlines.

The Blue Jays are the other team also chasing after Cody Bellinger

Just when it felt like a two-horse stare-down, a third chair scrapes loudly across the floor. The Yankees and Mets thought they understood the room, but the Blue Jays never left it. With Cody Bellinger still unsigned, leverage keeps shifting, patience thinning, and one more move looming beyond the obvious.

Toronto entered winter needing offense after losing Bo Bichette and missing the Kyle Tucker market.

Cody Bellinger fits that gap with recent production and positional flexibility Toronto lacks today. In 2023 with Chicago, Bellinger hit .307 with 26 homers and 97 RBI total. He also posted a 4.4 WAR, confirming his overall value beyond streaky offense there.

That profile matters as Toronto risks falling behind if the Yankees or the Mets act first. The Yankees already value Bellinger after his 2025 season, giving them leverage in talks. Toronto reached extra innings in a World Series Game 7, showing a narrow margin.

Adding Bellinger could stabilize lineup output, replacing lost production without forcing smaller moves elsewhere.

Toronto cannot afford patience as Bellinger listens while Yankees and Mets quietly measure urgency. This market rewards decisiveness, and the Blue Jays know hesitation already cost Bichette there. If Toronto wants relevance now, Cody Bellinger is less option than an obligation today, clearly.