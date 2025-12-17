Cody Bellinger’s Yankees Exit Confirmed as Brian Cashman Warned of Drastic 2026 Fallout, Per Insider

The New York Yankees really need to take a good look at the team they have right now. Because at the rate they are going in the offseason, they might not have a competitive team to put on the field. And that competitive team will need Cody Bellinger, and it looks like the insiders are losing confidence in Bellinger’s return to the Bronx.

“Somebody is going to come with a contract that the Yankees deem reckless, and they are not going to match, and Bellinger is going to be somewhere else,” said WFAN host. “I’ve always assumed that Bellinger was coming back. Guess what? I’m no longer assuming that. I do not think that the Yankees will go the extra mile to get him.”

Uncertainty around Cody Bellinger grows daily as more teams enter negotiations across baseball. The Giants checked in, the Mets remain involved, and Scott Boras continues controlling timing. Bellinger produced 28 homers, 98 RBIs, and a .813 OPS over 152 games.

That performance rebuilt his market after failing to secure a long-term deal previously.

The Yankees have maintained firm payroll limits, even while identifying Cody Bellinger as essential. Contract projections suggest a 6-year, $150 million deal, a number New York resists. Team officials have signaled restraint, prioritizing flexibility over bidding wars for single players. That approach risks consequences as Bellinger’s leverage rises with every new suitor added.

The Mets are willing to spend aggressively, potentially surpassing the Yankees’ cautious valuation. Agent Scott Boras has managed the market carefully, increasing interest and leveraging competing offers. If the Mets secure Bellinger, New York loses a versatile hitter for multiple positions. His ability to play center, left, or first makes him critical for team balance.

Without Bellinger, the Yankees’ lineup will lack offensive depth and positional flexibility immediately.

Players like McMahon, Cabrera, Domínguez, and Jones do not provide consistent high-level production. Bellinger’s presence would stabilize run creation and strengthen the team against early-season pitching struggles. Failure to re-sign him leaves the Yankees at risk of slow starts and competitive disadvantage.

The New York Yankees’ patience may backfire, leaving Aaron Judge and Bellinger fans nervously checking rosters daily. Brian Cashman’s restraint looks strategic until the Mets outbid, turning New York’s caution into comedy. If Cody Bellinger lands in Queens or San Francisco, the Bronx might finally learn a costly lesson.

The other side of New York is all in on Cody Bellinger

In the city that never sleeps, the off-field drama is nearly as intense as the game on it. The Yankees are scheming to keep a prized outfielder, while just across town, the Mets are sharpening their pencils, ready to outbid or outmaneuver their Bronx neighbors. Cody Bellinger is at the center, and yes, the market is already in full chaos mode.

The New York Mets are actively pursuing Cody Bellinger as a top free agent target. Bellinger posted a 4.9 fWAR in 152 games during the 2025 season. He hit .272 with 29 homers and 98 RBIs. His defensive metrics include 5 Outs Above Average and 93rd percentile OAA.

Bellinger’s versatility adds value, with experience in left, center, and first base positions.

He is reportedly seeking a long-term deal, but could consider shorter contracts. A high-AAV, short-term contract aligns with the Mets’ payroll strategy and flexibility. Landing him would provide the Mets with both offensive production and strong defensive coverage across the outfield.

For the Mets, securing Bellinger could shift the balance of power in New York significantly. Yankees fans are nervously watching as their rival prepares to test financial limits and roster depth. Cody Bellinger’s next contract decision will likely set the tone for the city’s baseball offseason drama.