After the city of New York saw its baseball teams get punched around in the offseason, one of them has said, “Enough is enough.” The New York Mets, after losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz, are now after Cody Bellinger, and the Yankees, who have been watching, are now panicking.

“If you’re the New York Mets as an organization, that’s embarrassing,” said host Stacey Gotsulias. “If they want Cody Bellinger, they are getting Cody Bellinger… the Yankees aren’t going to offer the same thing for Cody Bellinger that the Mets are.”

The Mets’ losing Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso created significant roster challenges quickly. Alonso signed a five-year, 155 million deal with Baltimore that surprised fans deeply. Diaz departed earlier, leaving a bullpen gap that added pressure on leadership today.

These events shifted attention toward external options and forced swift adjustments across operations.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Jun 22, 2025 Bronx, New York, USA New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger 35 celebrates with center fielder Trent Grisham 12 and right fielder Aaron Judge 99 after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Bronx Yankee Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250622_vtc_cb6_43615

The Mets are preparing an aggressive pursuit of Cody Bellinger after losing Alonso. Bellinger has multiple suitors and could command contracts near 150 million annually. Reports indicate the Mets may overpay given urgent needs and current market scarcity. This shift increases tension because the New York Yankees identified Bellinger as their primary focus.

The Yankees face pressure since alternatives beyond Bellinger and Tucker appear extremely limited. Tucker may wait on market movement, which affects Bellinger’s timeline and negotiation leverage. If Bellinger signs elsewhere, the Yankees rely heavily on Judge and Grisham defensively. This situation creates uncertainty as roster plans depend on outcomes beyond their control.

The Mets have forced the Yankees into an uncomfortable spotlight that Brian Cashman never requested. New York suddenly feels smaller as Bellinger’s market turns into a tug of war. If the Mets outbid everyone, the Yankees may learn that urgency costs less than hesitation ever will.

Who is to blame if the Yankees don’t sign Cody Bellinger?

If the Yankees miss out on Cody Bellinger this offseason, don’t start sharpening the knives for the front office just yet. Behind the scenes, the drama isn’t about New York fumbling a signature; it’s about the cosmic power play of agents, rival teams, and timing. Even the Mets are watching from the sidelines, probably smirking, as patience turns into leverage.

If the Yankees fail to re-sign Cody Bellinger, Scott Boras would carry significant responsibility. Boras is delaying negotiations until Kyle Tucker signs, shaping Bellinger’s potential market value. Tucker’s deal will set a benchmark, forcing teams to match financial expectations accurately.

The Yankees also share partial blame due to timing and roster priorities in free agency. They face structural needs beyond a single contract, despite Bellinger’s projected $28–30 million annual value. Fans are left anxious as the team waits, hoping patience doesn’t cost them another star.

In the end, both Boras and the Yankees shape whether Bellinger returns to New York. Fans watch nervously, realizing patience could either secure a star or invite heartbreak this winter. If Bellinger slips away, the lesson is clear: timing, strategy, and leverage control the offseason chessboard entirely.