Cody Bellinger’s Yankees Move Almost Confirmed as Scott Boras Delivers Cold Reality for Chicago Cubs

The Cubs were linked to Cody Bellinger, specifically after Kyle Tucker entered free agency. But the hope has now ended after Scott Boras’ reality check.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per SNY Yankees, Scott Boras thinks, “The Yankees are looking to improve, not subtract.” When asked whether Cody Bellinger would be open to a return to Chicago, Boras replied, “He wants to play on a winning team.” Even today, the Yankees remain baseball’s most successful team with 27 World Series titles, while the Cubs have only three championships.

Scott Boras continued by praising Cody Bellinger, “Particularly after being an MVP, he has a three-year track record of consistency, power, and elite performance. And all of us who watch him play, the accuracy of his throws, his base running, he’s really a five-tool player.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, he delivered a stunning performance by hitting .272 with 29 homers and 98 RBIs. Some of his best performances are on July 11, when he hit 3 homers against the Cubs themselves. Another iconic moment in Bellinger’s career came on June 10, 2025, when the star recorded his 1000th career hit.

Bellinger’s clutch hitting and consistent offense earned him the AL player of the week award in September.

Calling Bellinger a “five-tool player” is not flattery. It is a sales pitch for the teams that value defensive versatility and athleticism as much as power.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star’s skill to play center field and first base provides him with positional flexibility. And Boras is leveraging that to justify a multi-year, top-dollar deal. Bellinger played 79 games in left field, 39 in center field, and 4 games at first base. Such positional flexibility is hard to ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While Scott Boras’ remarks hint at Bellinger’s return to the Yankees, the team is now facing a distinctive situation, one where the Yankees could soon lose their own breakout star in the outfield.

The Yankees outfield faces a new void after Grisham’s potential exit

As per Jon Heyman, the Yankees expect Trent Grisham to decline their $22 million qualifying offer and become a free agent. After a breakout 2025 season where he delivered 34 home runs, 74 RBIs, and .811 OPS, Grisham’s value has never been higher. The star’s steady improvement in his defensive role – 10 DRS in 2022, 1 in 2023, 0 in 2024, and -11 in 2025 – made him a rising star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Kay pointed out what several insiders are thinking.

“If he’s smart, he’s taking that money.” His comment underscores the dilemma: Grisham could earn more in one year than he has in his whole career. Yet, his market appeal lies in signing long-term, multi-year contracts.

Imago Image Credits: Imago

The Yankees, fully loaded with Left-handed hitters such as Wells, Domínguez, Chisholm, and most likely Bellinger, now face the challenge of rebalancing their lineup. Losing both Bellinger and Grisham might leave a visible gap in the outfield, making their offseason priorities clearer but much more intricate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees’ offseason shows how rapidly dominance shifted to dilemma. With Cody Bellinger’s uncertainty and Trent Grisham possibly rejecting his qualifying offer, New York’s once-stable outfield might experience a huge shake-up.