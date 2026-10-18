“Come Out With a Vengeance”: Shohei Ohtani Tipped to Take Baseball by Storm in a Bold Prediction

MLB analyst believes Shohei Ohtani’s fiery reaction signals the greatest season in baseball history next year. Ohtani’s 2026 postseason was far from the dominant show Dodgers fans expected. A .192 batting average across eight postseason games reflected his struggles at the plate. And with his pitching contributions limited this season, the two-way superstar couldn’t deliver the impact Los Angeles needed. The Milwaukee Brewers ultimately ended the Dodgers’ championship dreams. Yet, one moment amid the disappointment caught everyone’s attention.

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Ohtani’s unusually fiery, emotion-filled celebration after launching a home run in Game 4 against Milwaukee offered a glimpse of a superstar desperate to turn things around. MLB analyst Greg Amsinger sees something more in that reaction. He suggested that Ohtani’s outburst could hint at what awaits baseball in 2027.

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“I’ve never seen the frustration, anger, excitement come out of this human being like I saw when he hit that bomb,” Amsinger said during an MLB Network segment. “Shohei Ohtani is not going to win the MVP (this year). This is not breaking news; we know it’s gonna go to Pete Crow-Armstrong… I think we have the video of him reacting to his home run. What we witnessed when he hit that homer and looked into his dugout and screamed, and said, ‘Let’s go,’ and threw his bat and scowled and frowned and there was anger in this man…”

“I’m sorry, ladies and gentlemen, get ready for the greatest season in the history of baseball next year. This dude is going to come out with a vengeance.”

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Ohtani’s history supports the prediction. Every time Ohtani made a comeback, he ensured it was a grand one. In July 2024, Ohtani was mired in a mini-skid, going 1-for-12 over his previous three games. Moreover, this included striking out in six consecutive plate appearances.

Ohtani broke the slump completely by adjusting his plate discipline and going 2-for-2 with two RBIs, a home run, a triple, two walks, a hit-by-pitch, and a stolen base in a 5–3 victory. By focusing on taking pitches high in the zone, he drew early walks to regain his rhythm before punishing an elevated cutter for a home run later in the game.

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So, Shohei Ohtani’s comeback was never in question, especially after such a prolonged slump. It is just that the Dodgers’ 2026 campaign is not finished, and Ohtani has the next season to prove himself. Only if the 2027 season starts in time.

A lockout is widely feared for the 2027 season because the current MLB collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1, 2026. So, if the league and the MLB Players Association do not agree on a new contract by that date, owners are virtually certain to initiate an immediate lockout.

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Nevertheless, it would be ironic that MLB’s first $700 million star gets deprived of playing time due to the salary cap debate.