“Comedy of Errors” – Mets’ Bizarre On-Field Antics Leave NY Broadcasters Frustrated in Tough Loss to Blue Jays

35-50 win-loss record with a .412 PCT. That’s your present-day Mets sitting at the bottom of the NL East. This month alone, they have lost series to the Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago Cubs. Now facing the Toronto Blue Jays, there’s a strong chance history will repeat itself if they continue making errors like the ones they committed in today’s game, mistakes so bizarre that even the broadcasters were left baffled.

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The same was posted by Awful Announcing on X along with the clip of Mets antics.

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Gary Cohen: “A comedy of errors in the Mets’ outfield!”

Ron Darling: “Holy 2015 World Series! I mean, my goodness!”

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The Mets took on the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre, only to tank the first game of the series. And to say that it came with substantial mess would be an understatement.

On Monday night, designated hitter George Springer rounded the bases on a Little League home run, and what followed was supposed to be a routine play that turned into a series of errors. Juan Soto misplayed a sinking line drive, and center fielder A.J. Ewing fumbled the throw. But wait, there’s more.

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Springer opened the bottom of the first inning by sending a fly ball into left field off Mets starter Sean Manaea. The ball then bounced in front of the highest-paid player in Mets history as he failed to contain it. The ball bounced off his glove, rolled, and found its way to the left-field wall while Springer continued his run around the bases.

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Seeing what was happening, Ewing hopped behind Soto to catch the ball, only to have it touch the fence for the second time. And as they say, the third time’s the charm. This time, Soto was able to pick it up as Springer rounded third and headed home. Springer was credited with a triple, which was his first of the year, along with a one-base error.

And if you look at it, it is no wonder why Darling was reminded of the 2015 World Series, where the Royals made quite a few uncharacteristic mistakes. The first one came in the fourth inning when Yordano Ventura forgot to cover the base on a ground ball to the first baseman. Then, in the sixth inning, Royals pitcher Franklin Morales triple-clutched Granderson’s ground ball, which led to a 2-run single by Wright.

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Moving on, while the misplays from the two players and the 2-1 loss made matters worse, interim manager Andy Green still stood in support of Soto, who made decent plays post the first-inning blunder.

“I think he’s playing it aggressively on the outset, hoping to get to it because he made a lot of really good catches out there today,” Green said. “… I think he’s playing it aggressively hoping to get to it, and sometimes on turf if you get caught in between — I think every single time I’ve come to Toronto I’ve seen that particular play, not necessarily the finish of that play. A.J. usually makes that transfer fine, but that play happens frequently here, and it got us in the first.”

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On the other hand, Ewing got the second error of the season, and even Francisco Lindor made an error later in the game when he had two outs in the sixth and extended his outing. This has now pushed the Mets’ error total to 56 on the season, which is the third-most in the majors, behind the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants.

While the blunders are largely the talking points, it would be unfair to overlook the efforts of Manaea in the game, who limited the Blue Jays to 2 runs over 5.2 innings. He allowed three hits, two walks, and a HBP before getting pulled.

As for the Mets, starter Trey Yesavage largely silenced their lineup. He held the visitors scoreless while limiting them to just two hits over six innings. Then came the seventh, when Lindor hit a home run to make up for the error he had committed earlier.

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In the following inning, Francisco Alvarez doubled with one out, as Soto walked with 2 outs. What is more, Bo Bichette made his return to Toronto for the first time since he left in free agency and got a standing ovation from the crowd for his first at-bat. He finished 0-for-4, including in the eighth when he grounded out to the pitcher to end the threat. But their efforts still fell short.

Imago Jun 3, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) hits a 2-RBI single against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

That is not the place the Mets would have ideally wanted to see themselves in. So where did it all go wrong?

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Mets fail to meet expectations

Since the Mets fired their manager, they have lost for the third time in four games. But the warning signs started way earlier when a late-night trade sent David Peterson to Chicago. Then there have been injuries to key players like Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Jorge Polanco, Clay Holmes, and Luis Robert Jr., and that has certainly halted the momentum.

While the Mets won seven of their first 11 games, they failed to sustain that momentum after Soto’s early injury, eventually enduring a 12-game losing streak. And as if that weren’t enough, Lindor then suffered a calf injury that sidelined him for months. During that stretch, the Mets went 3-6 on their homestand, which included a sweep at the hands of the Rockies.

And even the struggles of the starting rotation have prevented the Mets from putting together the kind of run they needed to recover from the slump they’ve been in since April. According to FanGraphs, the Mets’ starting rotation has posted a 4.82 ERA and a 4.09 FIP.

Coming to the offensive issues that the Mets have faced, it’s got a lot to do with how Stearns has failed to generate the same kind of power production from the team that Pete Alonso once delivered. And that has been a source of pain for many Mets fans.

With the team set to go against the Blue Jays in a couple of hours again, one would be hoping for nothing but a better result.