“Coming to End of My Career” – Freddie Freeman Opens Up on 10th All-Star Game Stint Amid Retirement Buzz

At 36 years old, Freddie Freeman would ideally like to play for a few more years before retiring at 40. However, things do not always go according to plan, and by now, Freeman knows to cherish every All-Star Game. The Los Angeles Dodgers will have four All-Stars in 2026, including first baseman Freddie Freeman. The 96th Midsummer Classic in Philadelphia will mark his 10th All-Star selection.

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A veteran of 17 MLB seasons, Freeman becomes an All-Star for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the fifth consecutive time. This year will also mark the sixth All-Star start of his career. Ahead of heading to Philadelphia, Freeman spoke about what it means to be an All-Star at his age, that too, so close to his retirement.

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“Unfortunately, I am coming towards the end of my career,” Freeman noted on AM 70 LA Sports. “Hopefully it’s a few more years down the road. But it’s just those little moments, little memories we will have forever. This game has given so much to me, so the least I could do is give back to the game when it calls for me to do it.”

For his 10 Midsummer Classic appearance, Freeman will join his teammates Shohei Ohtani, Max Muncy, and Andy Pages. He was selected as the NL starting first baseman through fan voting. The 36-year-old surpassed the Atlanta Braves’ Matt Olson in the second round to earn the honor.

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Freeman’s All-Star nod came after slashing .293/.383/.502 for an .884 OPS across 88 games this season. In 384 plate appearances, he has driven in 15 homers and 49 RBIs so far. Freeman’s consistency has propelled him to regularly earn the All-Star badge.

Freeman became an All-Star for the first time in 2013, when he was playing for the Atlanta Braves. As a Braves player, he earned the position four more times (2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021). After signing his 6-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers, Freeman has been an All-Star every year since 2022.

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“When you get voted in, by either your peers, the fans, the league, whoever voted you in, is truly an honor. You never know when it could be your first, your last,” Freeman said, per AM 70 LA Sports. “You just don’t know if that’s the last All-Star Game you will go to. So I always try and appreciate those moments.”

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With retirement looming, Freeman’s All-Star appearances have become a topic of conversation, especially after he revealed his desire to retire in Dodger blue. His contract with the Dodgers expires after the 2027 season, and he is unlikely to sign a long-term deal at that stage of his career.

Moreover, after recording 2,500 hits in June, Freeman candidly spoke about career milestones and his evolving thoughts on the game he loves. While he would love to reach the coveted 3,000 hits club and maybe play a few more All-Star games until he is forty, those plans are not set in stone. Becoming a father for the fourth time has changed his life in more ways than one, and after 17 years of prioritizing the game, family time is starting to take precedence.

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Freeman will definitely not abandon his targets, but it will not rule his career. As he stated, he will play for the love of it and make more memories to cherish.