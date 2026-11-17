An $89.25 million commitment was supposed to keep Ketel Marte in Arizona for years. But the Diamondbacks now face a very different reality. With five years remaining on his contract, the three-time All-Star’s relationship with the organization is reportedly beyond repair. A trade before spring training is increasingly becoming a possibility.

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“Ketel Marte relationship with the Diamondbacks is ‘completely broken,’ and he is expected to be traded before spring training,” reported Punchoutpitch, quoting John Perrotto.

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Arizona’s offseason could bring major changes, with Ketel Marte emerging as a leading trade candidate. The Diamondbacks finished 2026 at 86-76, missing the final NL Wild Card spot by two games. They have not returned to October since reaching the 2023 World Series. General manager Mike Hazen says the roster cannot return unchanged next season.

“I don’t think we’re able to just run back what we did,” Hazen said.

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Marte’s future has become central to that discussion as his relationship with the organization has deteriorated.

An insider told FanSided, “I’d be shocked if (Marte) is with us in spring training because his relationship with Torey and the organization is completely broken.”

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Tension became public in August, when Ketel Marte failed to report for a game against Boston. Arizona delayed its lineup, then placed him on the restricted list. Lovullo later said, “Once I saw what was unfolding, I became extremely frustrated. I felt betrayed.”

Marte explained that pain and personal frustration contributed to his decision not to show up.

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“No one made the decision for me; I’m the one who made the decision not to show up,” he admitted after returning. He apologized to Lovullo and his teammates, acknowledging that he understood their frustration.

Brandon Pfaadt described the clubhouse response: “Obviously, there are mixed feelings in the room, but for me, I’m glad to have him back.”

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The August incident followed earlier concerns about Marte’s availability and communication. In 2023, he reportedly missed a game after believing a rain delay meant it would be postponed. A year later, he requested a day off during Arizona’s final playoff push. In 2025, he missed three games after the All-Star break following a burglary at his Arizona home. Teammates reportedly grumbled about his day-off requests, although that absence involved a serious personal situation.

His casino appearance while injured in August 2026 also drew attention, but Lovullo clarified that Ketel Marte broke no team rules.

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“It’s not a choice I would make,” the manager said, while acknowledging Marte could make his own decisions.

The growing tension comes despite Ketel Marte remaining an accomplished player for the D-Backs. The three-time All-Star hit .249 with 22 home runs and 76 RBIs in 2026. Those numbers marked a difficult season compared with his previous production, adding another layer to Arizona’s roster evaluation.

Hazen has said the club needs to “look at some ways to shake the team up a little bit.” With Arizona missing October again in 2026, moving a player could become part of that reset. However, trading Ketel Marte will not be straightforward because his contract and service time give him significant control. He has five years and $89.25 million remaining on his deal, which runs through 2030. Marte also has 10-and-5 rights, allowing him to veto any trade after ten major-league seasons and five with Arizona.

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The Diamondbacks therefore cannot complete a deal without his approval. Reports have linked several clubs to possible interest, but no destination has been confirmed. Ketel Marte’s preferences also remain unclear, leaving the Diamondbacks’ options dependent on his willingness to move. But unless the sides rebuild trust, Marte’s future could become the defining decision of Arizona’s offseason.

What’s next for Ketel Marte if the D-Backs trade him?

The Baltimore Orioles enter the offseason seeking answers after missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year. The Orioles are reportedly discussing a trade with Arizona for three-time All-Star Ketel Marte. No agreement was imminent Saturday night, and neither club publicly confirmed those conversations yet. Still, the discussions show Baltimore is considering an established hitter before the 2027 season. For Baltimore, Marte represents a proven option as the club works toward October again.

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The 33-year-old appeared in 141 games last season, batting .249 with 22 home runs. He also drove in 76 runs and finished with a .748 OPS for Arizona. Those numbers declined from his previous production, but his longer track record remains attractive. Marte has twice finished among the National League’s top five in MVP award voting. His experience could give Baltimore another bat alongside first baseman Pete Alonso next season.

Marte’s offensive history helps explain why the Orioles are considering such a significant move. His 22 home runs and 76 RBIs would add more power to Baltimore’s lineup. He also brings three All-Star selections, giving Baltimore’s young roster an established major-league presence. Arizona is reportedly open to offers, and Marte has four guaranteed contract seasons remaining. However, his 10-and-5 rights allow him to veto any trade, making his approval essential.

The bigger question is finding Marte a regular position without disrupting Baltimore’s existing infield. Jackson Holliday already occupies second base, where Marte has spent much of his career. Adding Marte could create a crowded infield and force Baltimore to reconsider its arrangements.

President of baseball operations Mike Elias said Baltimore discussed moving some infielders into the outfield. Those conversations could create flexibility, although no specific positional changes have been confirmed yet.

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Baltimore has shown financial commitment, signing Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract. The club has prospects and players it could consider including in a trade package. That flexibility could help Baltimore pursue Marte while creating room for his arrival soon. Nothing is close, and Marte’s veto rights remain a major hurdle for both organizations.

If Baltimore secures approval and solves the infield fit, Marte could strengthen Baltimore’s lineup.