Concerned Aaron Judge Sends Clear Message To Yankees Clubhouse As Team Hits Worrying Low

The Yankees had a six-game losing streak last June, and it seems like this year it’s coming early. The Yankees are currently on a five-game losing streak after a defeat at the hands of the Rays on Sunday. Result? They lost their spot atop the AL East to the Orioles and are currently standing second with an 8-7 record. And the worst part is how their offense scored just 2.6 runs in the past five games. Still, Yankees captain Aaron Judge has a simple plan for the offense to make a comeback.

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“Guys are having some tough at-bats. But I think we just need to simplify some things at the plate,” Judge said on Sunday. “It’s tough, but it’s our job. We’ve got to go out there and take care of business.”

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While Aaron Judge said it’s the offense’s job to take care of the business, it’s really difficult to pick the odd one out currently from the Yankees’ offense. They are currently ranked 28th in terms of team average (.202). There are only 3 hitters in the Yankees who are hitting around or above .300. Apart from Ben Rice (.356), Giancarlo Stanton (.300), and Amed Rosario (.292), no one else is hitting even .250!

However, despite such a struggle, the Yankees surprisingly have an impressive swing rate outside the zone. For example, in the last five games, they swung 34.1% of pitches outside the zone, which was the 8th highest in the league. In comparison, they had just 59.8% swing inside the zone, which was 3rd-lowest in the league.

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This denotes how the team is trying to hit every single pitch, worsening the situation. It also suggests that the Bombers are swinging at bad pitches and not connecting enough on pitches in the zone.

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“We’re trying to hit every single pitch we see up there and kind of getting ourselves in some bad counts and some bad situations. So I just think as a group, we simplify some things and refine our approach a little bit, hunt the pitch that we’re looking for, and kind of pass the baton. I think we’ll be in a better spot,” Judge added.

So, as the Yankees prepare to face the Angels, one can only hope they ‘simplify’ things and manage their swings outside the zone. But more than that, Aaron Judge needs to get back from his slump. He himself was hitting .208 with a homer and 7 SOs in his last seven games. And with a few more names like Ryan McMahon and Trent Grisham doing even worse, we would not be surprised if conversations around Jasson Dominguez start soon.

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The Yankees’ roster decision needs a revisit

Time will tell if Aaron Judge’s pep talk will have any impact on the Yankees. But considering how their offense has performed in the last 5 games, it’s almost certain that conversations around Jasson Dominguez would restart soon.

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Dominguez scored 10 homers at .257 in 2025. Then in the spring, he scored .347 with 4 homers and 11 RBIs in 17 games. Still, the Yankees optioned him to the minors. That too, despite names like Grisham and McMahon struggling. McMahon is currently hitting .114, and Grisham is hitting .133, and both are yet to score a homer. Randal Grichuk, who was promoted in place of Dominguez, has scored three runs across his first eight games. He is, however, yet to record a hit.

So, this makes us wonder why the Yankees are not calling up Dominguez to replace any of their struggling hitters.

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Dominguez already has 47 plate appearances in the AAA this season and is hitting .375/.468/.575, which further makes a strong case for his inclusion in the Yankees roster.

However, it only seems a matter of time before Dominguez would come into the discussion if the rough patches of Grisham and McMahon continue. And surely this is something the Bleacher Creatures would be happy about.