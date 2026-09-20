Concerns Grow for Aaron Judge as He Mirrors Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles Nightmare Ahead of Postseason

Aaron Judge has until the final regular-season day to return from calf strain. What should’ve been a postseason runway lasted only 7 games. Instead of getting back into form, the captain faces another spell of uncertainty. After returning from a stress fracture in his first right rib, he is back on the IL with a right calf strain. And with the playoffs approaching fast, fans wonder whether he will be ready to help the New York Yankees end their World Series drought.

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“The soleus is the particular muscle in the calf that, when compromised, causes the achilles to tear,” That’s Baseball, Suzyn shared via X. “Minimum time to heal is 3-6 weeks, and that’s for a mild strain. The Yankees won’t disclose what level strain it is, which means it’s not mild. This is a ticking time bomb.”

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Judge missed 84 games due to his previous injury. He rejoined the roster without a rehab assignment and went 4-for-23 in his 7 games. While he wasn’t expected to explode off the bat after returning from the IL, the Yankees expected him to use the remaining regular-season games as his runway to find his form before October. But it looks like Judge’s postseason blues have hit already.

First, he was pulled off in his return game against the Colorado Rockies, and Judge was not that happy. Then came Wednesday’s diagnosis.

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The captain has reportedly suffered lower-right-leg tightness during their game against the Twins. His return was short-lived as the franchise placed him on a 10-day IL, retroactive from September 17. That means his earliest comeback can be on the final day of the regular season.

“I’d like to be back by the postseason,” Bryan Hoch quoted Judge in his X post. “That’s definitely the plan. I got really no answers for you on any timeline or anything like that.”

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But Hoch also highlighted that the 34-year-old didn’t reveal the grade of the strain after the MRI. That’s why fans are worried about whether he can actually be ready before the postseason.

According to That’s Baseball, Suzyn, the Pinstripes should shut down for the postseason too. He warned that players like Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, and Aaron Rodgers dealt with the same issue with the soleus before tearing their tearing their achilles.

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A soleus strain carries a significantly higher risk of a future Achilles tendon rupture. The soleus muscle lies directly underneath the gastrocnemius (the upper, meaty part of the calf) and merges directly into the Achilles tendon. Because a strained muscle cannot properly absorb force during explosive movements, that mechanical load shifts straight onto the Achilles. Data shows that athletes with a prior calf strain face a 2.5 times higher baseline risk of sustaining a full Achilles rupture.

Suffering a soleus strain in mid-to-late September creates an immediate crisis for an MLB team heading into the postseason. A compromised soleus means a batter cannot drive off their back leg during a swing. This is not just in baseball.

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In September 2023, Aaron Rodgers suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles tendon during his New York Jets debut. While he hoped to come back if the Jets could stay in playoff contention, without Rodgers, they cycled through backup quarterbacks and fell out of the postseason race. Now, Judge’s soleus strain carries elevated Achilles rupture risk, similar to what Rodgers suffered through.

Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals after initially playing through a right calf/soleus strain, causing him to miss the entire 2025–26 NBA season. Damian Lillard’s career timeline was also severely altered with a torn left Achilles tendon during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers during 2025.

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Now, the Yankees have the same fear. Judge’s .174 batting average after his return was already concerning enough. His recent setback just added another layer to their worries.

“I don’t have a timeline on it; I can’t predict anything,” Aaron Boone reflected on the captain’s latest IL stint. “I mean, we have no idea; we’re in the early stages. We’ll just obviously treat it and see what transpires.”

The Yankees’ lineup has suffered significantly in his absence.

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While their rotation (3.18 ERA) has been the best in the league, the offense (.235 AVG) remained one of the worst. Although they have secured a playoff spot comfortably, fans are worried about how far the Yankees can manage without one of their biggest guns in October.

Yankees Nation fears the worst after Aaron Judge’s latest setback

“This is what keeps me up at night,” a fan commented on the X post.

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And another one agreed to That’s Baseball, Suzyn, saying, “Shut him down. Then in the offseason judge can do rehab 101 course.”

The fact that Aaron Judge skipped rehab to use MLB games to get ready for postseason didn’t help the cause. Although he showed some flashes with 1 home run and 3 RBIs, the calf strain might have ruined the momentum he was trying to build.

“With a lockout looming, I’m afraid he will push to play,” another fan wrote.

Given how Judge had been eager to be back on the field for a long time, it’s no surprise that he would like to push himself again. Plus, the current uncertainty regarding the CBA negotiation between the League and the players’ association creates enough pressure on the players.

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The fear of lockdown may influence him not to pass on an opportunity to play the postseason. Otherwise, his compensation may get affected, too. But his recent performance hasn’t been too convincing for the fans.

“Judge also looked awful going straight from 3 months on IL into mlb games last week,” read another comment. “That version of him will hurt the team. Last thing they need is him as automatic K vs Red Sox in WC series.

“Why would they punt on the season when they’ve been winning the whole year without him?” a fan asked.

It would have been difficult for the team to qualify for the playoffs without their pitchers performing so well. But It’s Aaron Judge we are talking about. Even when the team kept winning the whole season, the numbers may paint a different picture, too.

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With Judge in the lineup, the Yankees offense has been elite, averaging 5.17 runs per game with a .770 team OPS. Without him, the offense slows down drastically, dropping to just 3.88 runs per game and a weak .669 OPS. Yet, with a compromised swing, losing against Boston is the last thing fans would look forward to.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are currently positioned to potentially face each other in the American League Wild Card race for the 2026 MLB postseason. Since his return, Judge has a 57% K rate, which is definitely concerning for New York. That too, in a 7-game stretch. To survive a short, high-variance three-game playoff series against Boston, the Yankees must rely on their depth to prevent the lineup from stagnating.

Designated hitter Ben Rice can carry the primary burden of replacing Judge’s middle-of-the-order power. He anchors a depleted core alongside standard mainstays like Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger. Infielder José Caballero and rookie George Lombard Jr. have provided crucial sparks late in the season. They will need to manufacture runs small-ball style to supplement the missing power. And then, we have the pinstripes’ safety net.

Because the offense is compromised, the ultimate pressure falls on the Yankees’ pitching infrastructure. The team will lean heavily on a top-tier rotation featuring Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Max Fried, alongside a deep bullpen, to win low-scoring, gritty postseason games.

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Heading to the October ball without one of the Bronx’s biggest guns is definitely not the easiest feeling for his teammates or the fans, but risking things does not seem fair, as well.